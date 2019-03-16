Bryant shooting suspects arrested in Colorado, police say

Two suspects in a March 5 shooting in Bryant that left a 19-year-old man in serious condition were arrested Saturday afternoon in Colorado, authorities said.

Jefferson County, Colo., sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair without incident in Lakewood, Colo., according to a news release from the Bryant Police Department.

Haylee Stewart, 18, — named by Bryant police as a suspect in an earlier statement — was booked into the Jefferson County jail Saturday, according to an online roster. The identity of the other suspect, previously described as a juvenile, has not been released.

“The Bryant Police Department would like to thank everyone that has helped with this case, with special thanks to the U.S. Marshal service for all their time and help they provided,” Sgt. Todd Crowson, a spokesman for the department, said in a statement.

Early on March 5, police found Brandon Graves in the bedroom of a home on North Laurel Street in Bryant with a gunshot wound in his head, police said.

He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, authorities said. The latest release did not provide any updates on Graves’ health.