Most cases tossed in fatal prison riot

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware prosecutors dismissed all but three remaining cases Friday against inmate defendants charged in a deadly riot at the state's maximum-security prison.

The decision came after earlier trials of seven inmates resulted in only one conviction in the death of guard Steven Floyd at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. The convicted inmate admitted planning the February 2017 uprising knowing it could become violent.

Prosecutors have opted to dismiss cases against six of the 18 inmates originally charged in the riot and will move forward only against defendants Roman Shankaras, Lawrence Michaels and Alejandro Rodriguez-Ortiz. Prosecutors have previously described Shankaras as the "mastermind" behind the February 2017 riot, while other inmates have testified that Michaels participated in attacking Floyd.

"Prosecutors have an obligation only to prosecute criminal cases where they believe there is a reasonable likelihood of a conviction at trial based on the evidence," the attorney general's office said in a statement Friday. "Prosecutors in the Vaughn trials -- who are among the Department's most experienced and who have done a remarkable job in an exceedingly difficult case -- have evaluated the evidence against the remaining defendants in light of the testimony in the first two trials and the results of those trials."

The prosecution of the inmates has already cost Delaware taxpayers more than $1.1 million in defense attorney costs.

With little physical evidence, and no surveillance footage, prosecutors have relied heavily on testimony from other inmates who were in the prison building during the riot but were not among the 18 charged. Defense attorneys have consistently pointed out that the prosecution witnesses have contradicted one another, and that their testimony has conflicted with statements they gave investigators.

Floyd was killed during the 20-hour uprising. Two other officers were beaten and tormented by inmates before being released. Response teams eventually used a backhoe to breach a wall and rescue a female counselor. She was not injured.

