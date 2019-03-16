Family of man fatally shot by officer holds vigil in Little Rock

Family of a Little Rock man who was killed during a police encounter last month gathered at the spot where he died Saturday with one question in mind: What comes next?

In front of a crowd of around 50 friends and family members, Kimberly Blackshire-Lee asked for justice in her son's killing, and told those gathered around her that their activism was not yet finished.

On Feb. 22, Officer Charles Starks made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West 12th Street and Kanis Road, according to previous releases. 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire was behind the wheel, police said.

Blackshire did not comply with the officer's commands to exit the car and drove the vehicle forward, causing it to graze the officer's hip, according to dash-camera footage released from the shooting. Starks later stepped in front of the moving vehicle, which struck him.

Starks fired his department-issued weapon at least 15 times, striking and killing Blackshire.

In the parking lot where their father died, three of Blackshire's children held up signs demanding the officer be arrested.

Blackshire-Lee gestured to the children as she spoke.

"If we don't stand for something now, what chance do they have?" she asked. "What are we doing for them now?"

Attendees hold signs at a vigil in Little Rock on Saturday remembering Bradley Blackshire, 30, who was fatally shot by a Little Rock police officer in late February.

Blackshire-Lee said she and dozens of family members planned to attend Tuesday night's Little Rock Board of Directors meeting and at some point to rally at the Capitol to ask for Starks' arrest.

"My son did not die in vain," she said, her voice cracking as she wiped her eyes. "I refuse to believe he died for no reason. ... We have to be the ones to make the change."

Those who attended the vigil stood in a circle with Blackshire-Lee at the center. They nodded and spoke words of encouragement when her voice began to fail her.

Pastor Jihad Muhammad of Pine Bluff spoke to the crowd, saying if they ever hoped to have an affect on policy and law, they must organize and remain vigilant in their pursuits.

He asked who promised to attend the meeting Tuesday, and more than a dozen raised their hands. He asked who could bring a friend with them, and the hands rose again.

He asked who could speak before the board, and the group of children, some no older than 7, immediately lifted their hands.

"Politicians like numbers," he said with a slight smile. "When you have numbers, you have pressure."

Little Rock resident Osyrus Bolly stepped forward, too, cautioning the crowd to be cautious as they protested.

"There's nothing wrong with being loud," he said. "But we can't be loud and wrong. ... We can't break laws while we seek justice."

Before the crowd moved to the roadside to chant "No justice, no peace," and wave their signs, Blackshire-Lee stepped into the center of the circle.

"Family, family, come here," she said.

Family members stepped forward and huddled around her, but Blackshire-Lee repeated, "Family, come here. If you consider yourself a part of this family, come here."

The circle folded in around her as almost every member of the crowd stepped forward.

"See?" she said, barely audible above the sound of passing traffic. "There's power here."