Investigation continues after man fatally shot in Pine Bluff

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Pine Bluff early Saturday, marking the city's sixth homicide of the year, authorities said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers were called to a reported shooting about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and Blake Street.

A man later suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found in the area. The man, identified as Ashton Jackson, died from his injury.

No arrests had been made, and police said they were still working to determine information on a suspect and motive.