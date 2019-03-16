TENNIS

Federer, Nadal to meet

It's Federer vs. Nadal again, only this time it'll be in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. Roger Federer beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 and Rafael Nadal got by Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) on Friday to set up the old rivals' 39th career meeting and first in 16 months. Neither Federer nor Nadal has dropped a set in four matches in the desert. Federer has been broken just once, while Nadal has dropped serve three times, twice against Khachanov. Nadal stands in the way of Federer's pursuit of a record sixth title at Indian Wells. The other semifinal Saturday pairs Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins trade Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill's reign as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins is finally over. In the offseason's most anticipated transaction, the Dolphins have traded the team's starting quarterback for the past seven seasons and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans to acquire a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round selection. The deal became official when Tannehill agreed to restructure his contract, changing his base salary from $18.75 million to what's being reported as a one-year, fully guaranteed deal that has a base of $7 million and can go up to $12 million with playing time incentives. By trading Tannehill, the Dolphins clear $13.4 million in cap space, which can be used to sign free agents or enable the franchise to sign Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension, which is atop the team's to-do list this offseason.

Chiefs investigate Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs said Friday that they had begun an inquiry into their star receiver Tyreek Hill in response to news reports that said police were investigating his involvement in a battery on a juvenile. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that it had obtained a police report that was filed Thursday after officers responded to a report of a battery on a juvenile at Hill's home in Overland Park, Kan., a Kansas City suburb. The report does not give details. KCTV reported that Hill, 25, was involved in two incidents, one on March 5 and another on March 14, according to copies of the police reports that it published. The first report names Hill and his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, and cites "child abuse/neglect." The case was closed three days later when police declined to file charges. The second report lists "battery" as the type of incident, but does not indicate what the disposition was. The NFL did not return calls seeking comment. A spokesman at the Overland Park Police Department said the second case, from March 14, has been referred to the Johnson County district attorney's office in Kansas. A spokesman for the district attorney's office said that it had not yet received the report. In 2014, Hill was arrested on domestic violence charges while he was at Oklahoma State. He pleaded guilty to abusing and choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time, and received three years' probation. Hill was kicked out of the program and played the 2015 season at the University of West Alabama.

Saints keep Bridgewater

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a deal with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to keep him as Drew Brees' main backup. Bridgewater, a Miami native, had met with the Dolphins on Wednesday. Terms of the New Orleans deal were not released. The Saints acquired the former first-round draft pick last August. Bridgewater played in five games for the Saints and started their regular-season finale against Carolina. Bridgewater has completed 64.6 percent of his career passes with 29 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He has made 29 career starts.

BASEBALL

Harper injures foot

New Phillies star Bryce Harper sustained a bruised right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but Manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worried about the injury. Initial X-rays were negative, the team said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays. Many in the crowd at Spectrum Field gasped when Harper was struck by a 96-mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning. The slugging outfielder went down to the dirt, clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments. Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and soon hobbled toward the clubhouse. Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition. He is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances. Harper had hoped to play three consecutive games starting Friday.

Severino out in April

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino will be miss all of April because of right shoulder inflammation, according to General Manager Brian Cashman. Severino had been scheduled to start on opening day on March 28 but was scratched from his first planned spring training start on March 5. He felt discomfort after throwing his first slider in a pregame bullpen session. Severino is set to resume playing catch next week. Cashman also said Friday that center fielder Aaron Hicks, sidelined since hurting his back during batting practice March 1, might not be ready for the opener against Baltimore.

HORSE RACING

DA's office joins probe

Investigators with the Los Angeles County district attorney's office have been assigned to help look into 22 recent horse deaths at Santa Anita, an office spokesman said Friday. The investigators will work with the California Horse Racing Board as it probes the deaths, spokesman Greg Risling said. He declined to say what sparked his office's involvement and when the decision was made. The most recent horse death occurred Thursday, when a local news station, KTTV-TV, captured video of a 3-year-old named Princess Lili B breaking down just past the finish line after a half-mile workout. She was later euthanized. That marked the 22nd death at the track since the winter meet began Dec. 26. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has been calling on the district attorney's office to investigate since March 1 and protested outside the prosecutors' office following Thursday's death.

SOCCER

Qatar to resist expansion

Concerned by political and logistical impediments, FIFA will face resistance in Qatar to attempts to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams and spread games across the Persian Gulf, people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was given the backing of the governing body's ruling council on Friday to pursue his mission to enlarge the 2022 tournament from 32 to 48 teams, requiring at least two more stadiums in at least one additional country. FIFA and Qatar have until June to come up with a joint proposal to present to the congress of soccer nations, but the concept is mired in complexities stemming from the blockade of Doha by neighbors, tension highlighted in a report considered by the council Friday. During this next phase of the consultation process, FIFA will face Doha-based World Cup organizers highlighting potentially insurmountable issues involved in adding more venues outside of Qatar and hope the concept collapses, people with knowledge of the talks told the AP. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because public statements on this topic were not authorized. Adding 16 additional teams and 16 more games necessitate more venues. The United Arab Emirates has two stadiums with capacities over 40,000, but FIFA accepts the UAE along with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cannot be considered unless they restore the diplomatic, economic and travel ties with Qatar that were severed two years ago. Kuwait and Oman have remained neutral in the dispute and would be options politically, but their stadium infrastructure is lacking.

Rafael Nadal (above) will face long-time rival Roger Federer for the 39th time in their careers today in the semi- finals of the BNP Paribas Open.

