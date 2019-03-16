Police: One dead in armed robbery in North Little Rock

North Little Rock officers responding to a robbery call found a victim who had been fatally shot in a gas station late Friday, a police spokesman said.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said the 911 caller indicated a robbery and that shots had been fired at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday at the 601 Broadway St. Valero gas station.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim — whose age and gender was not immediately available — dead inside the gas station, Cooper said.

The victim was not an employee of the gas station, Cooper said.

The gas station does have interior video surveillance, she said, and suspect information will likely be available soon.

The shooting is North Little Rock’s first homicide of 2019, and came just hours after a Pulaski County man was gunned down fewer than 20 miles away near Maumelle.