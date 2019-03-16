The Nation in Brief

Little Mr. Ireland, Matthew Flaherty (left) and Little Miss Ireland, Bree Aud, 5 (right), and American flag bearer, Paisley Clapp 5, lead the Our Lady of Lourdes Day Care in their 29th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade along with Rev. Pat Reynolds on Friday on the Owensboro Catholic K-3 campus in Owensboro, Ky.

Tennessee to offer free in-state tuition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The University of Tennessee will begin providing free tuition to Tennessee residents starting in the fall of 2020.

Interim university President Randy Boyd announced that tuition and fees will be covered for students with household incomes of less than $50,000 a year.

Boyd said Thursday that the university isn't "just for the wealthy or the elite. This is a school for everyone."

Qualifying students will be matched with volunteer mentors and need to complete service-learning hours. Both incoming students and those already enrolled in 2020 will be eligible.

Tennessee five years ago became the first state to make community college tuition-free for new high school graduates. It later expanded that program to allow older adults. State commitments have enabled 46 percent of University of Tennessee students to graduate without debt.

Suit targets Kentucky's heartbeat bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Abortion-rights defenders opened a new legal fight against Kentucky on Friday to try to block one of the country's most restrictive abortion measures, which would mostly ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Hours after Kentucky's Republican-dominated Legislature passed the so-called fetal heartbeat bill, the American Civil Liberties Union was back in federal court in Louisville to challenge the measure. The legislation won final passage late Thursday and was sent to the state's anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin.

It was the second-straight day the ACLU took aim at new abortion restrictions passed by Kentucky lawmakers.

ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri said Kentucky is part of a broader agenda to push an abortion case to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge the court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

GOP-led legislatures in several other states are also considering fetal-heartbeat bills as optimism rises among conservatives that abortion bans might have a chance of prevailing in the reconfigured U.S. Supreme Court that includes President Donald Trump's appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The ACLU has filed four lawsuits challenging abortion laws in Kentucky that mostly passed after the GOP took total control of the state Legislature in 2017.

Bevin's office did not immediately comment Friday on the ACLU's latest legal action or the bill's status. The ACLU said in its lawsuit that it expects Bevin to sign it.

Justices to delve into citizenship query

WASHINGTON -- The U.S Supreme Court said it will try to resolve all the legal issues about a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

On Friday, the justices agreed to expand arguments in a pending case set for April 23 to include whether asking about citizenship would violate the Constitution's call for a once-a-decade count of all people, not just citizens. The court already was considering whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' decision to add a citizenship question is arbitrary and capricious under federal law.

The court has been planning to hear arguments on a narrower ruling in a different case. That decision, issued by U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York, said the Commerce Department hid its real reasons for adding the question, violating the federal law that governs administration agencies.

Since then, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco, went further, ruling that a citizenship question would lead to a less accurate count, violating the constitutional requirement of an 'actual enumeration' of the population every 10 years.

A census undercount in areas with large numbers of noncitizens could shift congressional districts and federal dollars away from those communities.

N.Y. seeks $5.6M in Trump charity case

New York's attorney general said in a court filing that President Donald Trump should pay a $5.6 million penalty on top of $2.8 million in restitution for spending money from his charitable foundation on business and political purposes.

Neither Trump nor his three eldest children, all of whom had senior roles at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, have provided evidence rebutting the state's claims that they failed to meet as a board, oversee grant-making or implement policies to protect the charity's funds from abuse, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in court papers Thursday.

"In this vacuum of oversight and diligence, Mr. Trump caused the foundation to enter repeatedly into self-dealing transactions and to coordinate unlawfully with his presidential campaign," James said, citing the charity's internal emails, government filings and admissions made under oath.

A judge is weighing the state's request to ban Trump from serving on a New York nonprofit for 10 years and bar his children for one year.

Trump, who claims the case is politically motivated, agreed to shutter the foundation under an agreement that gives James oversight of how the charity's remaining funds will be disbursed.

