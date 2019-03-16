Side trips to Fairhope and Bellingrath Gardens

We have had two pristine days at the beach

but this morning we woke to a cold, rainy day.



Yesterday I found an art show that was happening in Fairhope this weekend, and we did want to go to Bellingrath Gardens, so we opted for those today. We bundled up in sweaters and jackets because the high was only 56 degrees. We had hoped to take the ferry one way or the other, but that was not to be due to high winds. We made it to Fairhope and an excellent art fair.



There were loads of vendors with really quality art, and a lot of people milling about. I did pick up a few things! We weren't the only people bundled up for the weather.

We also ate lunch at a cute restaurant, and shopped a bit more before heading to Bellingrath. These young ladies were freezing but doing their part to support the art show and their town.

I had not been to Bellingrath Gardens in years.



It was still a beautiful garden, but we missed the peak of the azaleas, although there still were many in bloom.



It was interesting to see the number of forced hydrangeas interspersed throughout the gardens in lovely shades of pink, blue and purple.

We thoroughly enjoyed the gardens.

Their plants are a lot further along than ours are. We saw ginger plants and cannas already up and growing, along with all the cool season kale, Swiss chard, parsley, snapdragons, pansies and diascia.

The spirea and flowering quince were finishing up, but there were still a lot of camellias in bloom.

We couldn't take the ferry again, so we headed back the old way. We stopped in at Lulu's for a quick dinner and some nice live music.



Tomorrow is supposed to be another pretty day, so we are keeping our fingers crossed. One more beach day before we head home on Monday.