FOOTBALL

ASU hires running backs coach

Arkansas State University hired Desmond Lindsey as its running backs coach, the school announced Friday in a news release.

Lindsey spent the 2018 season as the wide receivers coach at Memphis, which ranked fourth in the country in total offense (523.1 yards per game) and seventh in scoring at 42.9 points per game.

ASU lost wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly, who took the same job at Texas Christian University in late February, opening a spot on Coach Blake Anderson's staff.

Lindsey coached tight ends (2016) and receivers (2017) at Southern Miss. In the mid-2000s, Lindsey began his collegiate coaching career as a wide receivers coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas defeats Missouri

The University of Arkansas defeated Missouri 4-3 on Friday in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' victories came from its doubles teams of Martina Zerulo and Thea Rice, who defeated Serena Nash and Taylor Gruber 6-2; and Laura Rijkers and Jackie Carr, who defeated Marta Oliveira and Lisa Fukutoku 6-1. Arkansas received victories from singles players Tatum Rice, who defeated Nash 6-1, 6-1, and Miruna Tudor, who defeated Vivien Abraham 6-2, 7-5.

BASEBALL

Gann leads UALR in Sun Belt opener

Infielder James Gann went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI to lead the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to a 4-1 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday at Gary Hogan Field.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout, the Trojans (6-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Riley Pittman's sacrifice fly. Gann put UALR ahead for good in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run, and Garrett Scott added an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Left-hander Chandler Fidel (1-2) earned his first victory of the season, pitching a complete-game three-hitter with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.

ASU gets road victory

Drew Tipton went 3 for 3 and Justin Felix was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored as Arkansas State University beat Troy 9-3 in Troy, Ala.

Felix hit a two-run home run to get the scoring started for the Red Wolves (12-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) in a six-run second inning. Tyler Duncan had an RBI double, Will Zimmerman had an RBI single, and Alex Howard added a two-run double in the second. Tipton also had a sacrifice fly, Howard hit a home run in the sixth and Sky-Lar Culver added an RBI double.

Zach Jackson (2-1) got the victory on the mound for ASU after allowing all 3 Troy runs on 8 hits with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Harding splits with Oklahoma Baptist

Harding University (14-12, 6-8) defeated Oklahoma Baptist (11-15, 5-9) 4-2 and lost 2-0 in a doubleheader in Searcy on Friday.

In the first game, Harding overcame a 2-1 deficit in the fourth by scoring three times. Kyndall Pirtle singled in Kiley Persons with the tying run, and Peyton Mills' double scored Jones and Pirtle with the go-ahead runs.

In the second game, Cheyenne Demaree and Demi Dobbs hit home runs in the sixth for the game's only runs.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lyon falls in second round of NAIA Tournament

Lyon College (25-8) lost to Montana Western (27-4) 70-58 on Friday in the second round of the NAIA Division I Women's Tournament in Billings, Mont.

Montana Western used a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter to break the game open.

Britanna King led Montana Western with 27 points, while Madison Riley led Lyon with 14 points.

Motor sports

Dirty 30 set for I-30 Speedway

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will open its 64th season tonight with a special event for the IMCA modified division.

The Dirty 30 for topless modifieds will pay $1,500 to win. There will also be an added purse for mod-light division, paying $500 to win. The super stock division also will compete.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $15, and children ages 6-12 get in for $1. Pit passes are $30.

Sports on 03/16/2019