UPDATE: Reward offered in fatal shooting of armed forces member in North Little Rock, police say

Two suspects in an armed robbery and fatal shooting that took place at a North Little Rock gas station on Friday are shown in these stills provided by the North Little Rock Police Department.

North Little Rock police Saturday announced that they are offering a reward for information regarding a fatal shooting and robbery that took place at a gas station near Dickey-Stephens park in North Little Rock late Friday night.

A member of the U.S. Armed Forces was killed when two armed robbers entered the Valero Big Red gas station at 601 Broadway shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from North Little Rock police. The victim, who authorities said was a customer, has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Police are offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the robbery and shooting, the release states.

North Little Rock authorities said this was the city’s first homicide of 2019. The investigation is ongoing.