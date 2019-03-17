2 suspects held in death of Pulaski County man

Within hours of a Pulaski County neighbor finding his friend shot and bleeding in a driveway outside the friend's home Friday night, Pulaski County deputies arrested two suspects in the case, according to a report.

Dustin W. Moore, 25, and Cari Louise Williams, 25, were arrested about 11 p.m., three hours after Danny Bennett, 40, died, according to the report and Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

A neighbor arriving home about 7:30 p.m. Friday found Bennett lying in the driveway of his house near 14121 Overstreet Road just north of Maumelle, Burk said. Emergency personnel took Bennett to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died about 30 minutes later, Burk said.

Moore told investigators that he shot Bennett because they were fighting, the arrest report said. Moore said he and a woman had gone to Bennett's house Friday night to look at a four-wheeler, the report said.

Williams told police that Bennett stabbed Moore and Moore then shot Bennett, the report said. Police said there was no evidence of a stab wound, and Bennett had no weapon during the fight.

Williams and Moore live on Smalling Road, about 2 miles from where Bennett's body was found, according to the report.

Both were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and were taken to the Pulaski County jail, where they remained as of Saturday evening.

