Arkansas to play Providence in NIT

Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson signals to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 66-50. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will play at least one more game this season.

The Razorbacks, which lost 66-50 to Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday, have accepted an invitation to play in the National Invitational Tournament and will travel to face Providence as a No. 5 seed.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Providence, led by eighth-year coach Ed Cooley, will enter the NIT with an 18-15 record. The Friars, which finished 7-11 in Big East play and lost in the second round of its conference tournament to Villanova, had made the NCAA Tournament each of the last five seasons.

The winner of the game will likely move on to face No. 1 seed Indiana, who Arkansas beat 73-72 on Nov. 18 in Bud Walton Arena.

This will be the Razorbacks' second NIT appearance under coach Mike Anderson, and fourth overall. Arkansas is 5-4 all-time in the NIT, most recently defeating Indiana State 91-71 in 2014 in Fayetteville before traveling to play California and losing 75-64.

Clemson, Furman, Wichita State, Wright State and St. Francis round out Arkansas' portion of the bracket.