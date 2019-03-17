Business people

BANKING

HNB Bank of Helena-West Helena has announced the following appointments: Vance St. Columbia to executive vice president and chief operating officer; Danielle Hamilton to vice president and information technology officer; Dana Pittman to vice president and bank development officer; Shirley Smith to vice president and Marvell branch director; Michelle Shackelford to assistant vice president and audit officer; Whittney Clowers to assistant vice president and Marion branch director; and Erica Cook to executive assistant.

Sarah Lane has been promoted to senior vice president and chief retail officer for Citizens Bank.

EDUCATION

Mary Patricia Davis has been chosen as the new president for Mount St. Mary Academy, effective July 1. She most recently served as Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Las Cruces, N.M.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING

CTEH, a North Little Rock-based environmental consulting company, promoted Shawn Wnek to senior toxicologist.

FOOD

Anu Frank-Lawale has been hired as chief science officer for Westrock Coffee Co. Most recently, he worked as a geneticist for Cobb Vantress, a poultry breeding company owned by Tyson Foods.

William H. Willis, president of Willis Mineral Resources Consulting LLC, has been appointed to the advisory board of Caddo Mountain Spring Water, LLC in Hot Springs.

JUDICIAL

Arkansas' 16th Judicial District, has announced the hiring of three new victims assistance coordinators: Veronica Gray, at the new Stone County office in Mountain View; Brooke Hipp, for the new Cleburne County office in Heber Spring; and Susan Porter, who will supervise work serving victims in Fulton, Independence and Izard counties from the Batesville office.

HEALTHCARE

Dr. Owen S. Maat, a gastroenterologist, has joined the staff at Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center.

Paul Dobbs, an advanced practice registered nurse, has joined Baptist Health Cardiology Center-Fort Smith.

NONPROFITS

Crystal C. Mercer has been named executive director of Local First Arkansas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and supporting an alliance of locally owned, independent businesses.

