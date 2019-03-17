COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Kids’ Craft and Parents’ Morning Out

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer Kids’ Craft and Parents’ Morning Out from 9-11 a.m. at the park’s Education Center. Kids will join park interpreter Geoffrey for a few hours and get crafty, using all sorts of fun and interesting leather-working materials. They will make a bracelet and decorate it. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Monday

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at the Carmichael Community Center with a social time from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30. The guest speaker will be Jacob Kauffman, deputy communications director and legislative-affairs coordinator for the Democratic Party of Arkansas. Visitors are welcome.

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are welcome to attend the event.

Monday – Friday

Camp Rec: Spring Break Edition

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville Parks and Recreation Department will offer Camp Rec: Spring Break Edition on Monday through Friday at the Batesville Community Center. Campers can take part in yoga, swimming, swimming lessons, the indoor aquatics play pool, basketball, pickleball, camp games and more. The cost is $75 for the entire week, with a daily drop-off time of 7:45 a.m. and pickup between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Camp Rec will accept campers ages 6 to 15. To register or for more information, visit www.batesvilleparks.com.

Thursday

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Ivan Parker will be in concert at 7 p.m. at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590 9357.

Davidsonville Discovery Day

POCAHONTAS — The Davidsonville Discovery Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Education Center at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. The cost is $10 per person, with registration required. For more information or to sign up, call the park at (870) 892-4708 or email davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Friday and March 29

Fridays With Friends Spring Concert Series

SALEM — The Friends of Old Main will host the fifth annual Fridays With Friends spring concert series in the Old Main schoolhouse auditorium, 221 N. Oak St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served by members of the Friends of Old Main. Music will begin at 6 p.m.

Admission is a suggested donation of $7. The lineup for the concert series includes Garrett Duncan on this Friday and The Natural Disasters, featuring John T. Parks and Sarah Jo Roark, on March 29. Funds raised from the concerts are used to continue schoolhouse renovations. For more information, visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation page on Facebook or call (501) 607-3767.

Friday

Filming at Beats & Eats With Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman

SEARCY — A filming with Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman will take place from 5:50-9:30 p.m. at Beats & Eats in downtown Searcy. Come party with the hosts of Small Business Revolution. This is a filmed event, and Searcy’s winning businesses will be announced.

ONGOING

Food Drive for Fines

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will have a food drive to benefit Batesville Help and Hope. During March, for every food item brought in, patrons will have 50 cents of their late fees removed from their account. Food donations are also welcome from those who do not owe fines. Items most needed are canned tuna, canned chicken and canned fruit; however, all nonperishable food items will be accepted. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with the dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at

7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

