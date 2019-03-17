Evolve Gala co-chairmen heed call to help Centers for Youth

J.D. and Jennifer Lowery have personal reasons to support the Centers for Youth & Families. This year, they are in charge of the agency’s annual fundraiser the Evolve Gala — Oh, the Places You’ll Go! on April 6.

Jennifer is a speech-language pathologist for the Pulaski County Special School District and has worked with children who receive services through the Centers. J.D. -- who is the child of an alcoholic -- says he could have very easily become a kid who was sent to the Centers for treatment. And the couple are very interested in becoming foster parents.

The Centers provides residential treatment for children and teenagers with severe behavioral or emotional difficulties. They receive educational, medical and psychiatric services. The agency also provides outpatient counseling, therapeutic foster care, day treatment services and parental services.

One of its major fundraisers -- the Evolve Gala -- is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6 at the Statehouse Convention Center. This year's theme is Oh, the Places You'll Go! inspired by the popular Dr. Seuss book. Therapeutic foster care will be the highlight of the educational portion of the event.

"I became personally involved with the students that I see," says Jennifer, who works with students at Joe T. Robinson High School and Baker Elementary School. "You want to see personal growth, not just therapeutic growth. ... Whether they are in foster care or they need behavioral management, you do get connected to these kids and want to see them progress."

J.D. says that while he had a great childhood, one of his parents was an alcoholic and the other worked long hours. He says he could have easily taken advantage of the situation and headed down the wrong path.

"If it had not been for other people in my life and having some structure and people who helped take care of me, I might very well have been one of the kids here," he says.

The people who stepped into his life included coaches, teachers, parents of friends and Boy Scout leaders.

"These kids have experienced a lot -- probably beyond anything I could imagine," J.D. says of the children at the Centers. "And if they were just given that environment, perhaps they can find a way to kind of see beyond and see the opportunities of life if they can make the right decisions and get it together."

J.D. is the manager of community and economic development at the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He and Jennifer have two children -- daughter Blakleigh is 6 and son Barrett James is 1. The Lowerys are considering becoming foster parents after their children are older.

"We've talked about fostering in the future and becoming even more involved, because you see the need for it," Jennifer says.

They are excited about the Dr. Seuss-style theme. J.D. says he is a huge Dr. Seuss fan and Oh, the Places You'll Go! "represents what the Centers means to these kids."

"A lot of these kids have gone through some very trying experiences," he says. "Centers provides structure and a sense of normalcy and self-confidence so hopefully they can go on to lead successful and fulfilling lives."

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing to Mayday by Midnight.

Dawn Scott, an anchor at KTHV will be honored as the Hero of Hope. Each week, Scott features children in foster care who are available to be adopted. The Champions of Hope -- 30 young men who are juniors or seniors in high school -- also will be recognized.

"She has truly done so much for the foster care system in Arkansas through her segment A Place to Call Home," J.D. says of Scott. "She has really helped to reduce the stigma attached to foster care."

Auction items include a duck and pheasant hunt for two; gift certificates to spas and salons; group parties for kids; paintings; a riverboat cruise for 12; and a trip to Hawaii. Guests also can buy $100 raffle tickets for the chance to win their pick of the live auction items.

Donna and Mack McLarty are the entertainment sponsors. Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas is the Champions of Hope sponsor. Snell Prosthetics & Orthotics is the cocktail reception sponsor.

For more information or tickets, go to cfyf.org.

Photo by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/JOHN SYKES JR.

High Profile on 03/17/2019