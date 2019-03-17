Happy birthday. Express yourself! It will be a game changer, starting with your personal life. Relationships blossom as you learn, hone and use your talents. You'll develop a greater understanding of what you enjoy and are good at. You'll end up where your gifts are very much needed. You'll be paid for sharing and teaching.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you feel unable to take anything new in or contribute anything fresh, take it as a sign that you're headed for a burnout. Recharging your body will be the first step to recovery. Mind and spirit will follow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are so many things you have already done in this lifetime that, were it not for you, would not exist. Give yourself credit. More importantly, keep going with this trend. The world needs what you can put into it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Increasingly, you are relying on a system to take you from point A to point B, and this mode of operation will make things happen more quickly for you each time you run it through.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Somewhere in a lost dimension of the universe exists an endless list of ideas that never happened, and it gets added to every day. Today you'll be acting on faith and working hard to make sure that your idea stays off that list.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your love is often quite practically delivered. You'll make the effort to show up strong for someone -- or if not exactly "strong," then at least well-put-together and ready to do what it takes to be supportive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can't do it all alone. Even if you could, there are things that are worthier of your time than others. So start figuring out where you can get affordable, qualified help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You need time to process all that's happened around you, because if you act before you've given yourself time to assimilate all that's happened, you'll basically be acting on yesterday's information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can provide beautiful light moments for people, and it does a lot to promote joy in the world. Dramatic and negative scenarios will always get more attention, so when that happens, don't take it too personally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Major life events are to be acknowledged and acted on in a major way. There are those in your clan who are simply out of their element in this regard. Step up; help out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There were times when you felt more disciplined than you do now. Those times, though not exactly stress-free, had a certain structure to them. With some space and conscious effort, you can re-create it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You wonder whether you'd do better if only you didn't have to work around a certain handicap, disruptive element or person. Actually, this impediment is making you more incredible at what you do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't remain stuck. When you have niggling doubts about whether what you're doing is right for you, don't just listen to them; take action to eliminate them.

