Jacksonville retires ‘boom’ after 36 years

— After 36 years of being in charge of “the boom” for the Jacksonville High School football team, John Dillard is retiring.

Dillard, 75, is the last surviving member of the Red Cannon Crew that shot off cannons or fireworks for 36 years when the previous Red Devils, and now Titans, scored or made a big play on defense.

The 2018 season was the Titans’ final season at Jan Crow Stadium, and it’s a natural grass surface. The Titans will play in a new stadium with artificial turf.

“What helped me make up my mind is that we’re going to a new field at the new school,” Dillard said. “I said there’s a chance it could burn holes in the AstroTurf. I made up my mind that this was it. There is some danger involved. I had a malfunction the week before the last game here. I had a bomb get stuck in the tube. The sparks came down. I’ve burned up four or five coaching shirts over the years.”

Dillard was recognized for his years of service at the fall sports banquet. He also received a plaque from the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District at a home basketball game.

Jacksonville North Pulaski Athletic Director Scott Waymire said Dillard has been a staple of Jacksonville football.

“Every Friday night, he’s been there and traveled some on the road,” Waymire said. “He’s been a big part of a lot of tradition here in Jacksonville. We hate to see him go, but I don’t think anyone will ever replace him. The commitment he had to the Jacksonville program every Friday night, doing what he’s done, is great.

“The district and our athletic program are very appreciative of his support. Not only does he do that with football, but Mr. Dillard is there every basketball game, cheering on our players. He’s a true backer of Jacksonville athletics, for sure.”

The idea for the boom squad came following the Red Devils’ undefeated state championship season in 1981.

“When we used to play Hot Springs, our players hated to go over there because of the bombs,” Dillard said. “I thought that was kind of odd. If they are intimidating us, why can’t I do something to intimidate them?” Thus, the Red Cannon Crew was born.

The crew consisted of Dillard, Carl Alford and Lonnie Griffin. Alford and Griffin have since died.

The first time the crew fired the gun, they almost got arrested.

“We went to Hot Springs and fired the first shot in 1982,” Dillard said. “The cops told us not to fire the canon anymore. I had gotten approval from the Hot Springs fire chief.”

After being told not to do it, the crew fired the cannon again.

“Here came the cops,” Dillard said. “They were going to take us downtown. They were going to put us in the squad car. The commander for Hot Springs was in the press box. They had to turn us loose. As the story goes, people were taking up donations for my bail in the stands.”

Dillard said the crew had similar issues at Mills, Texarkana and Springdale.

“We took it two or three other places. … It was always the same problem — here come the cops,” he said. “We just decided to keep it here. That’s what we did. It was getting to be a problem. I didn’t want to get arrested.”

During his time of shooting off a cannon, Dillard has used anything from a replica 1861 Civil War cannon to pyrotechnics using a remote control.

“We had one on wheels and one on the ground,” Dillard said of the cannons. “It would make the leaves jump off the ground.”

Dillard also talked about how the boom from the cannon would set off car alarms.

“When people started getting car alarms, it would set off those alarms in the parking lot,” he said. “The referees who didn’t know what was going on — some would say they thought they were having a heart attack. The ones who had been there before knew to hold their ears.”

Dillard is originally from Amity. He graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia in 1966. He went to work at Arkansas Power and Light Co. in Little Rock after graduation. That led him to Jacksonville.

“My first year in Little Rock, AP&L told me that Little Rock was a training area, but there were openings in Russellville and Jacksonville,” Dillard said. “I chose Jacksonville. It’s the best move I ever made in my life. I coached youth football and baseball for 15 years.”

Dillard’s sons, John and Michael, both played football for Jacksonville High School. John graduated in 1984 and Michael in 1987.

“We’ve had some good times through the years,” Dillard said.

