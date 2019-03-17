LR police arrest man accused of fatal stabbing, robbery

Authorities have arrested a homeless man suspected of fatally stabbing a man in the neck near a Little Rock addiction treatment center last week, police said.

Little Rock police arrested Roderick Damon Mills, 29, on Friday morning on charges of first-degree murder and robbery, a police spokesman confirmed.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Tracy Brandon said Mills is accused of stabbing Nicky Anthony, 58, on Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of Springer Boulevard, a block away from the drug and alcohol recovery center Nehemiah House.

Police haven't said what led to the attack. Anthony was also homeless.

The Little Rock Fire Department was dispatched to a rescue at the Springer Boulevard address Tuesday evening after a 911 caller said someone in a red shirt was throwing up blood on his front door, Capt. Jacob Sadowsky said Wednesday.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services transported Anthony to UAMS, where he died of his injuries, a police report said. His killing was the city's 12th homicide of the year.

According to Arkansas court records, Mills pleaded guilty to a robbery and another felony in 2009, his only criminal offense listed in the online database.

A Pulaski County judge sentenced him to 20 years in state prison. The Arkansas Parole Board approved his release on Jan. 16, 2018, records show.

Mills' bail hasn't been set in the latest charges. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday night, an inmate roster shows.

The area where first responders found Anthony's body is in the Little Rock Police Department's downtown division, but it is removed from the heavy traffic near Broadway or the River Market.

Police roped off more than a city block Tuesday evening in front of the Nehemiah House, where Anthony's body was found, and the Union Rescue Mission, the parent program of the Nehemiah House.

The area has few residences. A faded sign on the side of a fenced-in white building advertises baking supplies, and many of the nearby buildings sport no-trespassing signs.

The Nehemiah House is a nine-month drug and alcohol recovery program.

Jeremy Burton, a work programs director for the Union Rescue Mission, said he'd seen Anthony come in a few times but the man was not a regular visitor and usually only showed up during inclement weather.

Occasional fights are a part of the job, Burton said.

"We know what kind of environment we're in and the mental illness and drug addiction that usually goes with homelessness," Burton said. "But that's what we're called to do. We're called to share the love of Jesus. Somebody shared it with me, and I'm called to pass it on."

Burton said he is a graduate of the Nehemiah House recovery program, and, as such, better understands the position of people who are going through the same process.

Despite a prevalent perception that people experiencing homelessness are likely to perpetrate violence, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said individuals within that community are more likely than the average person to be victims of violence.

Metro on 03/17/2019