Midnight Bisou makes late move to take Azeri

HOT SPRINGS -- On a day when 3-year-old colts were featured twice on Rebel-Rebel Day at Oaklawn Park, a 4-year-old filly ridden by a 53-year-old Hall of Fame jockey made an impact in the 33rd running of the Grade II Azeri Stakes.

Midnight Bisou, one of four Grade I winners in a five-horse field, split horses in midstretch with Mike Smith riding, overtook leader Shamrock Rose with less than 1/16th to run and held off even-money favorite Elate to win the $350,000 race by 1 length.

The Azeri was run as the seventh race on Saturday's 11-race card, an event that drew an estimated crowd of 45,500, included two divisions of the Grade II Rebel Stakes and the $350,000 Essex Handicap.

The winning time for Midnight Bisou, the 6-5 second choice in the Azeri, was 1:42.72. She paid $4.40 to win.

Midnight Bisou, trained by Steve Asmussen, was within 3 lengths from the start of the race for older fillies and mares, but she didn't make her winning move until late.

Smith bided his time on the rail as Tapa Tapa Tapa led for 6 furlongs in 1:12.84, then found herself behind Shamrock Rose and even-money favorite Elate, a multiple Grade I winner for trainer Bill Mott.

Smith made his move just before the horses reached the 1-mile mark in 1:36.77, diving inside between a tiring Tapa Tapa Tapa and Shamrock Rose to take the lead.

Asmussen, who took over training of the filly after her third-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks on May 4, has won two Grade II races, a Grade III and a Grade I, via disqualification, with the daughter of Midnight Lute.

"It's all Midnight Bisou," Asmussen said of the filly, who has won 7 of 13 career starts and has never finished out of the money. "She's a very special mare. She's been spot on and looked beautiful. I thought she proved her quality today."

Second-place finisher Elate, running for the first time since Aug. 25, challenged Shamrock Rose as the horses turned for home but could not fend off Midnight Bisou.

"You know, you'd like to take them all on at a mile and a half," Mott said of Elate. "She got there. She's been off a while."

Mott watched the Clairborne Farm mare gallop out, and said a return to Oaklawn for the $750,000 Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap on April 14 is not out of the question despite the 5-year-old mare's preference for added distance.

"There's a chance, for sure," Mott said.

Smith, who added a second Grade II victory when he won the second division of the Rebel Stakes about one hour later with Omaha Beach, said Midnight Bisou is well-equipped to face the best fillies and mares around.

"She was loaded," Smith said. "I basically placed her and she did the rest."

Midnight Bisou has earned $1.96 million for Bloom Racing Stable.

David Cohen, jockey of third-place finisher Shamrock Rose, said his filly showed she's more than a 7-furlong sprinter.

"She never gave up," Cohen said. "It was anyone's race at the 16th pole."

Two lengths separated the top three in the Azeri, but the $350,000 Essex Handicap -- also run at 1 1/16 miles -- was even tighter about one hour later.

Rated R Superstar, a third-place finisher in the Feb. 16 Grade III Razorback Handicap at 80-1, slipped past Snapper Sinclair and favored Giant Expectations in the final strides to win for trainer Cipriano Contreras and Crystal Racing Enterprises.

Contreras claimed the 6-year-old Kodiac Kowboy gelding for $62,500 on Nov. 22 at Churchill Downs with the hope that his best days were not behind him.

"Uh, he's doing well, you know," said Contreras, who is planning to bring Rated R Superstar back in the Oaklawn Handicap on April 14." He's an old-class horse, and he came up for sale, and we took a shot, hoping there was something left in him."

Contreras gave the gelding about a month off after the claim, then worked him at his home base at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky.

Three workouts at Oaklawn followed before Contreras decided to take on Grade III rivals in the Razorback.

"It's kind of worked out OK," said Contreras of the gelding that has more than paid for himself with $262,500 in earrings in his past two starts. "He's just a good ol' horse. He's still got something left in the tank, hopefully a little better than this."

Rated R Superstar, who ran the 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.66, paid $31.20 to win after paying $15.40 to show in the Razorback.

