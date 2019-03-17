Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Klobuchar; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Jim Banks, R-Ind. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., a Democratic candidate for president. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 03/17/2019