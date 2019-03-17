NFL player, Habitat team up for cleanup

George Odum, No. 30, returns an interception for the Indianapolis Colts last year in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Odum is a former University of Central Arkansas football player and will participate in a neighborhood cleanup March 30 with Habitat for Humanity of Faulkner County. The UCA Bears and the Hendrix College Warriors will participate, as well as high school players. Also pictured is Cowboys center Joe Looney.

CONWAY — Cleaning up a neighborhood is one thing; picking up trash with an NFL player might be a game-changer.

That’s what Shenel Sandidge is counting on. The executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Faulkner County said Indianapolis Colt George Odum, a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, will participate in A Touchdown for Habitat — a Day of Service.

The cleanup in the Pine Street neighborhood in Conway will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30.

The county’s high school and college football teams, as well as other sports teams, are invited to participate.

“We’re trying to recruit up to 100 [volunteers],” Sandidge said. “[Odum] wants to do a community project with Conway, since he graduated from UCA.”

She said his publicist called out of the blue to ask her if Habitat had any spring projects because Odum was going to be in the area.

Sandidge got approval for the March 30 date and put together the cleanup, she said. She said volunteers will do landscaping, painting, power-washing and general cleanup of the area.

Sandidge said that in Faulkner County, there are 30 Habitat for Humanity homes, including 20 in Conway.

“There is one brand-new house we’re finishing and four rehabs in the Pine Street neighborhood. We have a couple of houses that are abandoned, and one had a fire, … so we want to clean up the areas around them and get them prepared for rehab so we can put more families in them,” she said.

“We’re also taking sponsorships with businesses. All funds donated will be used to rehab the homes and clean up that area around there.”

Area churches will provide snacks, she said.

UCA Bears football coach Nathan Brown said the team is excited to have the opportunity to work with Odum on a worthy project.

“First of all, George is a phenomenal young man who has always given back and made it a point to be a part of … not just the athletic side of things … but a part of something bigger than him. He’s always had that heart,” Brown said.

He said Odum was recruited six years ago at UCA, and “now with the platform and having success as a rookie and coming back and being a part of this, it is a testament to the kind of young man he is.”

It also shines a positive light on UCA, Brown said.

“We definitely plan on being a part. A lot of our guys are still good friends with Odum. He’s back in town and talking to the guys about it. Service is one of our main cores here as a program, and to give back to something bigger than yourself is always positive.”

Brown said Odum advocating the cleanup and giving

others the opportunity to help “is a great example for our current players here.”

Hendrix College football coach Buck Buchanan said he announced the project to his 56 players. The coach said he expects the Warriors to have a good turnout.

“I assume we’ll have at least 30. It’s an opportunity to get out there. … It’s only a couple of blocks away, and Pine Street’s always been part of the Hendrix extended family,” he said. “The ability to go out and help is good for us, for them and for the community.”

It’s the fourth cleanup the nonprofit organization has had, Sandidge said, but it’s the first one with a celebrity guest.

“I want everybody to come in,” she said, including Conway, Vilonia, Greenbrier and Mayflower sports teams.

Sports teams that want to participate in the event need to email habitatfaulknerco@att.net and put in the subject line, “We want to Make a Touchdown for Habitat.” The email should include the team’s contact name, phone number and email address.

Sandidge said it’s an opportunity for teamwork to help others.

