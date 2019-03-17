NLR store held up; shots kill serviceman

A military serviceman died late Friday in a shooting at a North Little Rock gas station just northwest of Dickey-Stephens Park, police said.

Police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said officers received a 911 call about a robbery and shots being fired shortly before 11:40 p.m. at the Valero Big Red gas station at 601 Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the building, Cooper said. The victim was identified Saturday only as a member of the U.S. military. Investigators were working with the U.S. armed forces -- which comprises all branches of the military -- to notify the victim's family, she said.

Investigators believe the victim was a customer at the business.

Video footage from inside the gas station shows what appears to be two males entering the business with guns drawn. One is wearing a black Nike hoodie with the drawstrings pulled tight around his face, and black or dark blue Adidas pants. The other is wearing a black-and-white panda hat with a red cloth draped across the front, leaving only his eyes visible, and dark clothing.

In the bottom left corner of the video, the legs of a person lying on the floor are visible. It was not clear if the person was the shooting victim or another customer.

Cooper said the Police Department is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (501) 680-8439.

The shooting is North Little Rock's first homicide of 2019, and came just hours after a Pulaski County man was gunned down near Maumelle.

