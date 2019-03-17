NOTABLE ARKANSANS

STEVE STEPHENS AND CLYDE SNIDER

She was born in Bentonville and attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Later she worked for an aircraft company owned by Walter Beech. Her salary included flying lessons. Her pilot's license was signed in 1928 by Orville Wright.

In 1929 she won the first women's transcontinental race, defeating Amelia Earhart. She became the first and only pilot to hold the women's altitude, solo endurance and speed records simultaneously. She and Earhart will long be remembered as the most famous female pilots of their time.

In 1936, after a ban on women in top air races had been removed, she stunned the aviation world by winning the Bendix Transcontinental Air Race, setting a new east to west record. After winning the nation's highest aviation award, the Harmon Trophy, she retired from competition to devote full time to her family and to write her memoirs. The Bentonville airport is named in her honor.

Who was this pioneer in women's aviation from Bentonville?

