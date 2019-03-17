Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued eight drilling permits and seven well recompletions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

COLUMBIA -- Albemarle Corporation of Magnolia for Brine Supply Well No. 76 to TVD: 7,560 ft. and MD: 11,816.95 ft. in Smackover Lime Form. of Village Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,619 ft. FNL & 80 ft. FWL and BHL: 2,640 ft. FNL & 1,005 ft. FWL of Sec. 18-17S-18W. Contractor: Patterson #591; amendment began March 10.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC of Magnolia for Heritage Willis UB No. 1 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,859 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 57 ft. FWL & 1,623 ft. FSL and BHL: 750 ft. FWL & 1,315 ft. FSL of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins April 22.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Unit No. 109 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,800 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,358 ft. FWL & 1,463 ft. FSL and BHL: 1,275 ft. FWL & 1,028 ft. FSL of Sec. 11-18S-22W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins April 23.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Unit No. 110 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,800 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 2,316 ft. FNL & 2,306 ft. FEL of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work began March 5.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Whitehead-Willis UB No. 1 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,800 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,563 ft. FSL & 72 ft. FWL and BHL: 669 ft. FSL & 0 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins April 1.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Willis A - Heritage UB No. 1 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,810 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,653 ft. FSL & 50 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,969 ft. FSL & 0 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins April 15.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Willis A No. 9 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,800 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 1,842 ft. FSL & 974 ft. FEL and BHL: 2,353 ft. FSL & 975 ft. FEL of Sec. 18-18S-21W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins March 19.

Mission Creek OpCo LLC for Willis A Whitehead UB No. 1 to TVD: 8,800 ft. and MD: 8,876 ft. in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Loc. SHL: 65 ft. FWL & 1,593 ft. FSL and BHL: 750 ft. FEL & 1,318 ft. FSL of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Contractor: Reliance Well Service; work begins April 8.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Quinn No. 10-10 1-35H26, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,905 ft., perf. 4,060-10,757.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 2,390 ft. FNL & 1,555 ft. FEL and BHL: 561 ft. FNL & 1,180 ft. FEL of Sec. 35-10N-10W. Workover done Jan. 29.

XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Mason No. 5-26H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,853 ft., perf. 3,620-7,742 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 203 ft. FSL & 1,147 ft. FWL and BHL: 511 ft. FNL & 2,580 ft. FWL of Sec. 26-11N-12W. Workover done Feb. 7.

XTO Energy Inc. for Pearson No. 1-23H26, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,965 ft., perf. 5,662-9,840 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 170 ft. FSL & 1,508 ft. FWL and BHL: 466 ft. FSL & 726 ft. FWL of Sec. 23-9N-10W. Workover done Feb. 11.

VAN BUREN -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Deltic Timber No. 11-13 2-23H15, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,800 ft., perf. 2,304-8,696.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 251 ft. FSL & 2,354 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,192 ft. FSL & 537 ft. FEL of Sec. 23-11N-13W. Workover done Feb. 5.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Steele No. 9-6 1-24H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,230 ft., perf. 3,920-8,132 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 274 ft. FSL & 818 ft. FWL and BHL: 495 ft. FNL & 608 ft. FWL of Sec. 24-9N-6W. Workover done Feb. 1.

XTO Energy Inc. for Muse No. 4-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,175 ft., perf. 3,470-6,072 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 253 ft. FSL & 1,574 ft. FWL and BHL: 10 ft. FNL & 1,790 ft. FWL of Sec. 32-10N-6W. Workover done Feb. 20.

XTO Energy Inc. for Neiheisel No. 1-10H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,700 ft., perf. 2,531-5,590 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 2,050 ft. FSL & 560 ft. FEL and BHL: 591 ft. FSL & 2,067 ft. FWL of Sec. 10-10N-6W. Workover done Feb. 22.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 03/17/2019