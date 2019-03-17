Oklahoma student seriously injured in hit and run in Drew County, police say

While crossing a highway with his baseball team in Drew County on Saturday, a 20-year-old student from Oklahoma was seriously injured by a car that struck him and fled the scene, according to state police.

Joseph D. Cerda Jr., a senior at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, crossed U.S. 425 in Monticello shortly after 8 p.m. as he and his teammates headed to a local restaurant, officials said. Their team played a game at University of Arkansas’ Monticello campus earlier that day.

Cerda reportedly tried to jump out of the path of the oncoming car but was struck, according to a statement by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said the vehicle did not stop.

Cerda was transported to a Monticello hospital before being airlifted to an unspecified Little Rock medical facility for further treatment, the release states. Police said the student was seriously injured.

“President Sean Burrage, athletic director Keith Baxter, baseball coach Zach Crabtree and others have been in contact with the Cerda family to offer assistance,” Alan Burton, spokesman for Southeastern Oklahoma State University, said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of them.”

The university's statement did not include an update on Cerda’s condition, or whether any changes to the team’s schedule would be made.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the state police release.