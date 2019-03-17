Star Wars universe arrives at Disney

This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows people on the planned Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a 14-acre area set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. Disney Parks/Lucasfilm photo via AP

LOS ANGELES — The world of Star Wars is coming from a galaxy far, far away to become the largest single-theme land created in a Disney park.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is an adventure through the grungy planet Batuu where guests can build their own droids and lightsabers, interact with aliens and climb into the cockpit of the massive Millennium Falcon, where you will discover your mission and engage in a dogfight with Tie Fighters.

The sprawling 14-acre land is set on a remote world in the newest Star Wars trilogy — so don't expect appearances by Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. But some newer faces including Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and fan-favorite Chewbacca will guide visitors through the immersive world.

Galaxy's Edge is set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek said guests inside Galaxy's Edge will have persistent interaction with Star Wars elements, whether it's Stormtroopers barking orders or the uptempo, swinging music of a grimy cantina that yes, serves Star Wars-theme alcohol.

MILLENNIUM FALCON: SMUGGLERS RUN

Selfie opportunities will be abundant inside and out of the "the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy." The spaceship is the exact replica of the ship from the films, measuring more than 100 feet long.

Inside the cockpit, a team of six people operate the spacecraft during an interactive experience that, just like the movies, that will get a little bumpy. An encounter with First Order fighters put guests in the role of pilots, gunners or flight engineers to ensure their mission is completed.

RISE OF THE RESISTANCE

This is where it gets real. On a full-size starship, guests play as new Resistance recruits and go on a journey. A hologram image of Rey will appear with a message before taking off from Batuu and heading into the orbit.

But the starship runs into some trouble: It's intercepted by a nearby Star Destroyer. This sets up a climactic battle against military members of the First Order, who will probably give you a piece of their mind.

SAVI'S WORKSHOP

Even though Skywalker, Vader and Yoda won't show up in "Galaxy's Edge," their lightsabers will. Guests will be able to buy one or hand-build their own.

DROID DEPOT

Who doesn't want his or her own personal R2 unit?

Guests -- for an undisclosed cost -- can either buy a pre-built droid or build one in the colors of their choosing by picking pieces off a conveyor belt.

They're not just pretty to look at. Park official says the droids will be controllable by guests.

TASTE OF STAR WARS

There's no such thing as chicken in "Galaxy's Edge." That's Tip Yip, and the cornbread that you might eat with it is blue, gravy is green and cauliflower is orange.

OGA'S CANTINA

While talkative DJ-R3X spins music, bartenders pour beverages.

The cantina will be the first location to serve alcohol to the general public in Disneyland's 60-plus year history.

And yes, droids are allowed.

Travel on 03/17/2019