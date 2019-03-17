Sunny but chilly day at the beach

Our last full day at the beach started off a bit cloudy, but no rain. Lynne braved the beach for a very short while this morning but was too cold. I waited until noon, and it was delightful--cool at first but I soon shed my jacket and rolled up my sleeves.



There were some kids in the water, but that was more than I could deal with. With the sun though, came lots of families on spring break. There were many sand castles and sand art all along the beach. Brought back fond memories.

We did see some folks parasailing and jet skiing. Lynne and I were tempted by these, but decided it was too cool. LOL!

It wouldn't matter if it was 100 degrees, you would not find me on one of these in open water ever!

There were a lot of sea gulls out and about flying and squawking too. Kids were chasing them and I think all were having a good time.

Two days ago on one of my walks I came across a wounded bird (later identified as a loon). Lynne had seen it earlier but it was still there when a lady and I walked across it. It could not get up.

Hard to give directions to a rescue person when you are just walking on the beach. I contacted animal services who directed me to the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fireman, who were getting the message to the rescue bird people. While I was on the phone, we spotted some workmen at a home directly in front of where we were, so the lady walking with me went to get an address. The fireman assured me someone would be there to rescue the bird within 30 minutes to 2 hours. I had to walk back today to make sure the bird wasn't there--and it wasn't, so I am positive he was rescued and is being well taken care of.



It was a relaxing day for our last day at the beach. We attempted some pool time, but the cool temps and strong winds shortened that. I did walk 4 miles on the beach, but spent some time in the room admiring the view too.

Tomorrow we pack up and head for home. It has been a relaxing and invigorating time reconnecting with the sand and surf.

