Turner delivers; Vols top Wildcats

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (right) shoots a three-pointer to give No. 8 Tennessee a 78-76 lead with 31 seconds left in an SEC Tournament semifinal against No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. The Vols held on to win 82-78.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's Lamonte' Turner picked a perfect time to snap out of his shooting slump.

Turner sank a go-ahead three-pointer with 30 seconds left as No. 8 Tennessee rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 82-78 in an SEC Tournament semifinal thriller Saturday. Before making that shot, Turner had gone 8 of 52 from three-point range over his last 10 games and 1 of 19 over his last five contests.

"Big moments like that, man, I thrive on those moments," Turner said. "I always believe in myself. My teammates always believe in me. When it left my hands, I knew it was good."

The third-seeded Volunteers (29-4) trailed by eight with less than three minutes left before rallying to advance to a championship matchup today with No. 22 Auburn, the tournament's third seed.

One way or another, this tournament will have an unfamiliar champion. Tennessee hasn't won this event since 1979 and Auburn earned its lone SEC Tournament crown in 1985. The Vols also are chasing their first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed in program history.

Kentucky's chances for a fifth consecutive SEC Tournament title vanished when Tennessee closed the game on an 18-6 run.

"With an eight-point lead, we should win that game," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said.

Tennessee took a 75-74 lead on a Grant Williams three-pointer from in front of the Vols' bench with 1:31 left. Kentucky (27-6) went back in front with 1:06 remaining when PJ Washington delivered a putback of his own miss.

Admiral Schofield missed a three-pointer on Tennessee's next possession, but Williams got the rebound and called timeout with 38.5 seconds left. The Vols worked the ball to Turner, who buried a three-point attempt from behind the top of the key.

Although Turner had been struggling up to that point, he has a reputation for delivering clutch shots.

"He's Lamonte' Turner -- he has ice in his veins," Williams said. "We have no doubt in our minds that he's going to be able to take and make that shot no matter if he's shooting zero for 60 the next four weeks. I don't want that to happen, but we have faith he'll knock them down. We know what type of shooter he is."

After Washington missed a shot and a follow attempt with about 15 seconds left, Tennessee's Jordan Bone went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the last 11 seconds to finish off Kentucky.

"We still have a bigger tournament, and it's more important," said PJ Washington, who led Kentucky with 16 points. "We've got to come out, be focused, be ready to play, whoever we play."

Schofield scored 21 points, Williams had 20 and Bone added 18 for Tennessee. Keldon Johnson had 15 points, Reid Travis had 11 and Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro added 10 each for Kentucky. Hagans also had 12 assists.

"Honestly, that was one of the funnest games I ever played in, back and forth, two teams competing at a high level," Schofield said.

"It was fun for me, and I know it was fun for my teammates."

NO. 22 AUBURN 65, FLORIDA 62

Jared Harper hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left as No. 22 Auburn held off Florida to reach the tournament championship for the first time since 2000.

The Tigers will play No. 8 Tennessee today, looking for their second tournament championship and first since 1985. The title game also will give them a chance to burnish their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Auburn's fourth and final turnover came with 57 seconds left when Chuma Okeke was too slow getting the ball across midcourt. Keyontae Johnson missed for Florida, and Harper answered with a three -- his lone made basket of the second half. Jalen Hudson drove for a layup with 7.4 seconds to go, then Harper hit one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

Johnson rebounded the missed free throw and got the ball to Hudson, who passed to Andrew Nembhard. Three Tigers surrounded Nembhard; his shot came up well short and drew no foul call before the buzzer.

Harper finished with 20 points and Bryce Brown scored all 11 in the second half.

Hayes and Hudson each had 16 points to lead Florida, which led 34-30 at halftime.

Sports on 03/17/2019