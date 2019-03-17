Police Beat

Woman charged in man's stabbing

When Sherwood police arrived at an apartment Saturday, a man bleeding from a stab wound held onto his girlfriend's wrists, a bloody knife still clutched in her hand, an arrest report said.

Consuela M. Cain, 38, stabbed her boyfriend in front of four children, one of whom called 911, the report said.

Police arrived at 300 Indianhead Cove and arrested Cain on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and four charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the report.

Cain was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Saturday evening.

Metro on 03/17/2019