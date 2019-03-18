Sections
Arkansas House approves "abortion reversal" bill

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:20 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - The Arkansas House of Representatives convenes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the state Capitol in Little Rock during the 91st General Assembly. - Photo by Brandon Riddle

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has passed legislation to require abortion providers to notify, in writing, women undergoing drug-induced abortions that the procedure can be halted halfway.

Medical groups say that claim isn't backed up by science.

Lawmakers voted 70-14 Monday for the Senate-passed measure, which now goes to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to be signed into law. Arkansas is one of four states that require doctors to personally counsel women that it may be possible to reverse a medication abortion. Idaho, South Dakota and Utah have similar laws.

"Abortion reversal" claims have been criticized by medical groups who say it's not supported by evidence.

Hutchinson last month signed a measure to ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure nationwide.

Comments

  • seitan
    March 18, 2019 at 7:01 p.m.

    Good thing we never let that pesky "science" get in the way of controlling women's bodies.
  • Skeptic1
    March 18, 2019 at 7:21 p.m.

    Pathetic grand standing, if only they cared as much for the already born children suffering in foster care denied their relatives who want them.
    But - DCFS has a lot of political pull because of the tens of millions they bring in Federal money for every kid in foster care..."if they pay us we fill take them." A Biblical scandal right under everyone's nose and no one in the State House has the stones to admit it and do something.
  • Delta2
    March 18, 2019 at 8:09 p.m.

    Yes, please, let's keep getting Arkansas back to the 20th, no, the 19th Century. Keep them barefoot and pregnant in their teens and 20's, brain dead and subservient in their 30's and 40's, and in the ground in their 50's. Meanwhile, the civilized world will provide vibrant, educated women (of all colors) that will avoid this backwater wasteland like the Plague. Good plan.

