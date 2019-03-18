AT THE POST

DAY 32 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 6,250

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,711,797

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $507,144

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,204,653

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds, 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 12:20 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana won four races and teamed up with Steve Asmussen to win three together. The two of them won the second race with Street Trust ($4.80, $3.40 and $2.40), who covered 1 and 3/16 miles in 1:58.27. They won the fourth race with One Man Party ($4.80, $3.00 and $2.20), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.30 and the ninth race with Bayerd ($5.60, $3.60 and $2.40), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.57. Santana won the sixth race with Mylady Curlin ($4.60, $2.60 and $2.10), who covered 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:43.38.

On the season, Santana leads all jockeys with 37 victories in 169 starts, and Asmussen leads all trainers with 30 victories in 148 starts.

REBEL WINNERS PLEASED

Fox Hill Farm's Omaha Beach emerged in good order from his nose victory in the second division of the $750,000 Rebel Stakes at 1 1/16 miles and will be flown back to his Southern California base Tuesday, the colt's Hall of Fame trainer, Richard Mandella, said in a text message Sunday morning.

Whether Omaha Beach returns to Oaklawn for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 13 remains to be seen.

"We'll just have to play it by ear," Mandella said moments after Omaha Beach nipped champion and previously unbeaten Game Winner before an estimated crowd of 45,500 late Saturday afternoon.

Long Range Toddy was fine physically Sunday morning, said Darren Fleming, assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

"Everything's good," Fleming said.

The major Oaklawn objective for Long Range Toddy has been the Arkansas Derby. The son of Take Charge Indy races for his breeder, Willis Horton of Marshall, who won the 2013 Rebel with eventual 3-year-old champion male Will Take Charge.

Long Range Toddy ran in Oaklawn's first two Kentucky Derby points races, finishing second in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 25 and third in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes Feb. 18.

The Rebel was originally a $1 million race, but it was split and the purse adjusted to accommodate Southern California horsemen impacted by Santa Anita's announcement on March 5 that it was suspending racing indefinitely because of poor weather and track conditions. Game Winner and Improbable had been scheduled to make their 3-year-old debuts in the $500,000 San Felipe Stakes on March 9 at Santa Anita but were re-routed to Arkansas because of events on the West Coast.

In addition to Game Winner and Improbable, six other Southern California-based Rebel entrants were flown to Arkansas, including Omaha Beach and stablemate Extra Hope (fourth in the first division).

