Benton County marriage licenses

March 7
Brandon Jeremy Floyd, 32, and Maria Fay Clardy, 27, both of Bentonville
Timothy Ray Jenkins Jr., 22, and Nuchjaree Byram, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Kenneth Walten Meyer, 86, Bella Vista, and Donna Rae Henning, 82, Rogers
James Ray Ritchey, 71, Rogers, and Jeannie Irene Malone, 52, Elkins
Vincent Michael Schuster, 27, Tulsa, Okla., and Stacie Dawn Gerdsen, 24, Gentry
Roger Lynn Simms, 57, and Mary Anne Magill, 63, both of Lowell
Reno Fagan Smiley, 28, and Brittany Marie Olson, 20, both of Rogers
Justin Chase Sutherlan, 36, and Jenny Rae Anderson, 28, both of Centerton
Lucas Jordan Thrailkill, 22, and Zayan Mirtha Rodarte, 18, both of Bentonville
Jessica Rose Wood, 18, and Elizabeth Eden Kapity, 18, both of Rogers
March 8
Charles Chandler Coleman, 21, and Bailey Paige Payne, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Ethan Dwight Lantz, 29, and Munkhtuya Chuluun, 28, both of Oxford, Miss.
Miles Gregory Mason, 52, and Jamie Nicole Sands, 41, both of Bentonville
Kevin Luis Minehart, 24, Springdale, and Shelby Lee Neubeck, 26, Rogers
John Jeremiah O'Brien V, 37, and Samantha Marie Mangosing, 28, both of Bella Vista
Christopher Neil Self, 40, and Billie Jo Bridges, 47, both of Bentonville
Marcus Wayne Westbrooks, 49, Bella Vista, and Catherine Ayn Haskell, 49, Bentonville
March 11
James Dawson Jordan, 29, and Katherine Elizabeth Foster, 29, both of Centerton
David Edward Kibbey, 46, Bella Vista, and Mindy Jo Noe, 38, Bentonville
Wilber Alfonso Lemus-Peraza, 36, and Ana Beatriz Pacheco-Peraza, 35, both of Rogers
Carlos Javier Medina-Lebron, 21, and Zuleeka Liz Sanchez-Bonafont, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Rolando Mauricio Serrano-Martinez, 23, and Marissa Angelica Johns, 22, both of Siloam Springs
James Donovan White, 29, and Laney Nicole Rozell, 26, both of Rogers
March 12
Richard Lynn Brannon, 66, Bentonville, and Lois Jean Petty, 74, Rogers
Kevin Eugene Fox, 34, and Kaitlyn Marie Lawrence, 25, both of Gentry
Graham Douglas Hendrix, 32, and Noemi Dominguez, 33, both of Bentonville
Josiah Wriley Peterson, 20, and Makenzi Allison Patrick, 20, both of Rogers
William Joseph Tomlin, 30, and Qinsi Gao, 22, both of Bentonville
Bobby Lee Wells, 51, and Kristene Annmarie Isam, 55, both of Garfield
Roger Ross Whitley, 26, and Hannah Nicole Lindsey, 19, both of Fair Play, S.C.
March 13
Austin Michael Brown, 21, Springdale, and Amanda Leigh Thomas, 22, Bentonville
Manuel Espinoza-Escalante, 28, and Mayra Irma Perez-Chavez, 32, both of Rogers
Zachary Dean Farran, 32, and Elizabeth Nunnally Borthick, 34, both of Bentonville
Luis Gerardo Henriquez, 24, Centerton, and Crystal Barrientos, 22, Rogers
Diego Arnaldo Lopez-Garcia, 21, and Iris Araceli Calderon-Matute, 21, both of Rogers
Christopher Ryan McCully, 32, and Jennifer Kate Ruark, 35, both of Bentonville
Dat Phi Nguyen, 25, and Nguyen Thu Thao Tran, 22, both of Bentonville
Eric Cartwright Shaw, 41, and Jackie Dawn Cranston, 39, both of Centerton
NW News on 03/18/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments