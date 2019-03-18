Bomb squad called to law enforcement building on Arkansas state line; suspicious package to be detonated, authorities say

A suspicious device found outside the Bi-State Justice Building early Monday has been removed from the site and will be taken to a secure location to detonate.

"The El Dorado Bomb Squad used their device to go in and move the object. It was deemed safe at this point to move and it will be taken to a secure location where they can investigate what its made of," said Sgt. Rick Cockrell, Texarkana, Ark., Police Department spokesman. "The investigation is ongoing," he said.

The bomb squad arrived in Texarkana about 12:30 p.m. to examine the suspicious package found on the northeast side of the Bi-State Justice Building.

The package was found about 8:40 a.m., Cockrell said

The package is cylinder-shaped and about the size of Catholic prayer candles, with wires coming out of the package, said Cockrell. Also, the package has symbolized writing on it, he said.

Cockrell said it is unclear if the person who reported the package was a visitor or an employee who worked in the building. Also unclear is if the person came into the building to report the package or called to report the package.

Portions of the building were bordered with crime scene tape and State Line Avenue was barricaded for about a block from the structure

The building was evacuated and the prisoners on the building's top floor were placed under lockdown.

Bi-State dispatchers were moved to another location where they could continue to answer calls, Cockrell said.

The Bi-State Justice Building opened in the mid-1980s and houses law enforcement and court operations for Texarkana, Ark.; Texarkana, Texas; and Bowie County sheriff's office.

"Regardless of the outcome we treat every incident like it's the real thing," Cockrell said.