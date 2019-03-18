Customer threatens to bomb west Little Rock eatery over 'messed up' order, police say

A customer who was apparently upset about a food order threatened to “blow up” a west Little Rock shake and ice cream eatery, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said a person called the Shake’s Frozen Custard around 9:20 p.m. Saturday claiming that his order “was messed up.” He then threatened to “blow up the building” at 12011 Westhaven Dr. in 10 minutes, according to the police report.

Officers evacuated the building following the bomb threat and stood by it for a few minutes afterward, police said.

The report indicated that officers found no bomb or explosives.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.