Entergy announces plans for 3rd solar project in Arkansas

SEARCY, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas and NextEra Energy Resources have announced plans for a new, 100-megawatt solar facility near Searcy.

Entergy says that if approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the project will be the largest utility-owned solar facility in the state. The utility said Monday that the project is expected to be in service by 2021.

The White County project will be Entergy's third large-scale solar project in Arkansas. Once complete, the project will allow Entergy to provide 281 megawatts of solar to customers in the state, or enough to power about 45,000 homes.

Entergy now buys solar energy from NextEra Energy Resources at a solar facility near Stuttgart. The company says it will also buy solar energy from a facility in Lake Village that's expected to come online in 2020.