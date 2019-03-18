Fort Smith looks to fill board seat

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith is seeking persons who live in the city's Ward 3 who are interested in filling out the term of Mike Lorenz, who resigned effective Tuesday as the Ward 3 director to take a job out of state.

The person selected will serve until the term expires Dec. 31, 2020.

To be eligible for appointment, the person must be at least 21, have lived in the city for six months, be a registered voter in Fort Smith and live in Ward 3. Ward 3 is in the southwest portion of Fort Smith. Anyone interested in the position must provide a resume, a memorandum describing the reasons they want to be appointed and a description of their qualities that would make them the best candidate.

Information must be submitted to the city clerk's office at 623 Garrison Ave., Room 303, by 5 p.m. March 26.

On receipt and review of the documentation submitted by all applicants, the material will be forwarded to city directors. City directors will appoint a candidate from among the applicants to fill the unexpired term, or call for a special election to fill the vacancy.

State Desk on 03/18/2019