Bill setting standards for rental housing in Arkansas to get another vote

by Ginny Monk | Today at 6:46 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

A House committee will vote again on a bill that seeks to set standards for rental housing in Arkansas after missing passage by one vote Monday.

A couple of members weren't at the meeting, so the House Insurance and Commerce Committee will vote for a second time on House Bill 1410. Ten members voted for the bill, but it takes 11 "yes" votes to pass the committee.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, has gone through at least two rounds of amendments and one special session by the committee. It was filed in February.

Arkansas is the only state in the country without a law of this type, called an implied warranty of habitability. Tenants in municipalities with city codes have protection, but in rural areas or cities without code, there is not much legal recourse if a landlord does not keep a property livable.

The latest version of the bill includes all the requests by the Arkansas Realtors Association, a political group that has historically opposed similar bills, Gazaway said. A representative from the association spoke against the bill March 6.

Now, Gazaway said, the association has let him know they are neutral on the bill. No association representatives spoke at Monday's meeting.

A couple of landlords spoke against the bill and housing advocates, as well as a former pediatrician spoke for it.

"There’s not a perfect bill," Gazaway said. "I’ve tried, and I’m not sure that it makes anybody happy but ultimately it moves the ball forward.”

Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, proposed the motion to pass the bill, and said he's hopeful that when the full committee is present, it will pass.

He added that although he preferred the previous bill, he still supports the amended version.

"I think it's better than what we have now," he said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • Skeptic1
    March 18, 2019 at 7:23 p.m.

    Still cannot believe he was elected to anything.
  • RBear
    March 18, 2019 at 7:32 p.m.

    Skeptic, really? He's done more in this legislature than most others. I guess you don't like him because he represents the future of the Republican Party and it doesn't include you.
    Pass this bill. This is ridiculous that Arkansas is the ONLY state without habitability standards. It's stupid and shows how backwards this state can be.
  • Knuckleball1
    March 18, 2019 at 7:46 p.m.

    Skeptic wants Arkansas to stay as the only state in the Union that has no protection for people renting property..

    Rep. Gazaway has done more than any other Republican to do the right thing and pass sensible legislation.
