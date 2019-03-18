• Christopher James, a Wilkinson County, Miss., sheriff's deputy, and Kelvin Tolliver face conspiracy and wire-fraud charges after, authorities said, they cheated an insurance company by falsely claiming Tolliver's off-road vehicle was stolen, and the company paid $12,800.

• Elizabeth Brady, the director of operations for a North Carolina thrift store, said two regular customers paid $1,000 for a 1950s chest of drawers and canopy bed despite the store's warnings that the previous owners said the furniture was haunted and gave them "continuous nightmares."

• Kirk Mancer, head of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is working on programs to help develop future workers, as employers in the county with Alabama's lowest unemployment rate are having trouble filling jobs.

• Lesley Harvey, 54, a bus driver carrying elementary school students in Crestwood, Ky., was charged with drunken driving and 33 counts of wanton endangerment after, police said, she reported an accident involving the bus to her supervisor and continued on her route.

• Elecia R. Dexter, a black woman who replaced Goodloe Sutton as publisher and editor of a Linden, Ala., newspaper after he ran an editorial calling for the Ku Klux Klan to "ride again," stepped down from the position after a few weeks, citing continued interference from Sutton.

• Andrew McDaniel, a Republican state representative in Missouri who has introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, said he's trying to make the point that mandates are bad and doesn't want to require gun ownership.

• Mark Consiglio, 49, pleaded guilty to weapons charges after, police say, he set off a pipe bomb outside the home of his estranged wife's family and police found more pipe bombs, a samurai sword, a homemade gun and other weapons at his Delaware home.

• Denise Prevot, 45, and six other employees at the Louisiana State Penitentiary have been arrested or are expected to face charges, the Department of Corrections said, after a criminal investigation into contraband smuggling and inappropriate relationships with inmates.

• Nathaniel Lamarr Williams, 41, of Norfolk, Va., who authorities said fatally shot a bystander while arguing with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, will serve 10 years in prison for manslaughter after entering an Alford Plea.

A Section on 03/18/2019