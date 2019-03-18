Maine airman identified as gunmen's victim in NLR gas station slaying

A military serviceman who died late Friday in a shooting at a North Little Rock gas station was identified as an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, police said.

Police said Sunday that the victim fatally shot during an armed robbery of the downtown Valero Big Red gas station was 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr.

According to a news release by North Little Rock police, Mckeough, who was from Westbrook, Maine, was a senior airman with the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base.

"It appears he was shot while trying to stop the robbery," police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said. "We don't believe there is an active threat to the community at this time."

Cooper said officers received a 911 call about a robbery and shots being fired shortly before 11:40 p.m. at the gas station at 601 Broadway. She said when officers arrived, they found Mckeough dead inside the building.

Police said they learned that two armed people entered the location in an attempt to rob the business. Investigators believe Mckeough was a customer at the business.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

"We can advise that there were several individuals inside the business at the time of the incident but the total number is not being released at this time," Cooper said.

Cooper said details about where and how Mckeough was shot are being withheld as part of the investigation. She also declined to reveal whether anything was taken from the gas station.

"Plenty of details will be released when it becomes available," Cooper said.

Investigators worked with the U.S. Air Force to notify the family, but the North Little Rock Police Department will be the ones who handle the investigation, Cooper said.

"We are the only department that will be investigating the homicide," Cooper said. "It happened in our city."

Video footage from inside the gas station shows what appears to be two men entering the business with guns drawn. One is wearing a black Nike hoodie with the drawstrings pulled tight around his face, and black or dark blue Adidas pants. The other is wearing a black-and-white panda hat with a red cloth draped across the front, leaving only his eyes visible, and dark clothing.

Cooper said this is the first robbery to occur at the gas station since it opened.

Since the news broke of Mckeough's death, dozens of people have posted their condolences on the airman's Facebook page.

Mckeough served as an aerial delivery operations specialist. His responsibilities included preparing aerial delivery loads and loading aircrew training bundles.

"We are heartbroken to have lost a valued member of our Team Little Rock family," said Col. Gerald Donohue, 19th Airlift Wing commander. "Shawn's death will be felt by each of us, and we are committed to supporting his loved ones and fellow Airmen during this very difficult time."

Staff Sgt. Stephanie Serrano, 19th Airlift Wing spokesman, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that it is working diligently with the family and will provide more information as soon as it can.

Cooper said the Police Department doesn't feel any additional pressure to solve this case.

"We work every homicide as the tragic event that they are," Cooper said. "The caveat that he was a military person who dedicated his life to protect us makes it especially hurt, but we work hard on every single case."

Cooper said the Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (501) 680-8439.

The shooting is North Little Rock's first homicide of 2019. There were 16 homicides in 2018.

"One is too many," Cooper said. "Nobody should have to die in a violent manner. We are going to work tirelessly to solve this case."

