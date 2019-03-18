Missourian gets 10 years for gun count

A Missouri man who, a prosecutor said, was heard threatening law enforcement officers and others in recorded jail conversations was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun in Blytheville in 2016.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller imposed the maximum sentence on Jimmy David McVay, 34, of Steele, Mo., who pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for the dropping of two other charges -- threatening witnesses in a federal proceeding and threatening to assault a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said in a news release: "Jimmy David McVay illegally possessed guns on numerous occasions, and threatened to harm witnesses and law enforcement officers on numerous occasions.

"This significant sentence properly reflects the seriousness of his crime. Any time an individual combines illegal gun possession with violence -- threats or otherwise -- they should know there will be a spot in a federal prison waiting for them."

McVay, who also lived in Blytheville, will have to serve his entire sentence, as there is no parole in the federal system. Miller also ordered him to serve three years on supervised release.

McVay admitted possessing a Ruger .357-caliber revolver during the filming of a rap video in Blytheville in July 2016, Hiland said. He said officers recovered the gun about three weeks later from a body of water in Pemiscot County, Mo., when Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield of Steele, Mo., saw him throw it out his vehicle window during a pursuit across a bridge.

The revolver was found in the water with the hammer cocked back, Hiland said.

He said Miller listened Monday to numerous recorded jail calls in which McVay threatened to harm local and federal law enforcement officers involved in his cases, as well as any witnesses who may have spoken to police about his illegal activities. He said an ATF agent also testified about Facebook posts McVay made involving possible grand jury witnesses, including federal agents and civilians.

