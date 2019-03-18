• Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro's show didn't air a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given for Fox News' decision. An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to Fox representatives. Pirro's show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, was replaced Saturday night by other programming. The Fox News schedule for the upcoming weekend also doesn't include the show. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning about Pirro's absence, saying she should be brought back. "Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don't give it to them," one of his tweets said. Fox News had "strongly condemned" Pirro's commentary on Omar, the first-term representative from Minnesota. Pirro had questioned whether Omar's wearing a hijab was "indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?" Fox said Pirro's views didn't reflect the news channel and that it had addressed the issue with her, but it didn't specify what that entailed. Omar, in a tweet, thanked Fox for the statement, saying no one should question a person's commitment to the Constitution because of the person's faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant. Pirro said her intention had been to start a debate but that being Muslim didn't mean someone didn't support the Constitution. She invited Omar to her show.

• Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the trial and pretrial hearings in R. Kelly's sexual-abuse case, but the R&B singer's accusers can't be photographed or filmed without their consent, a judge ruled Friday. The Grammy-winning singer didn't attend the brief hearing in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. "Mr. Kelly wants this to be an open and transparent process," said Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney. "So far there have been rumors, there have been allegations ... but with cameras in the courtroom, everyone will see what really happens." Associate Judge Lawrence Flood said cameras will be allowed going forward, beginning with the next hearing on Friday. He said two of Kelly's accusers have already indicated that they don't want to be photographed, filmed, or have their voices recorded in court. Kelly, 52, has pleaded innocent to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women, including three who were minors at the time the abuse was said to have occurred. The abuse allegations span roughly a decade, starting in the late 1990s.

Photo by Invision

Jeanine Pirro

Photo by Chicago Sun-Times

R. Kelly

