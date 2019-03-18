TENNIS

Teen upsets Kerber

Bianca Andreescu upset three-time major champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., on Sunday, becoming at age 18 the first wild-card winner in tournament history. The Canadian overcame nerves, arm and leg issues in the final set to earn the first title of her fledgling career. Andreescu won on her fourth match point when Kerber netted a backhand. She broke Kerber three times in the third set, rallying from a 3-2 deficit to take four of the final five games. Born in Canada, Andreescu later moved to Romania with her parents and first started playing tennis. She is projected to rise 36 spots to No. 24 in the WTA Tour rankings today.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins sign Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick will become the Miami Dolphins' caretaker quarterback. The well-traveled veteran agreed to terms Sunday on an $11 million, two-year contract as a replacement to Ryan Tannehill and a placeholder until the Dolphins can draft their franchise quarterback. That could happen next month, but is more likely in 2020. Fitzpatrick, 36, has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams. He started seven games for Tampa Bay last year and had a passer rating of 100.4, which ranked ninth in the league. Fitzpatrick has thrown for 190 touchdowns and 29,357 yards, but has been inconsistent and turnover-prone. He entered the league in 2005, and his longest stay with any team was with the Buffalo Bills in 2009-12. He had four 400-yard passing games last year for the Buccaneers but yielded the starting job to Jameis Winston in November.

Sweat has heart problem

Montez Sweat, the Mississippi State defensive end who blew away observers at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month with his speed and performance, had a pre-existing heart condition, according to the NFL Network. Doctors cleared him to participate after determining that his condition, details of which were not disclosed because of federal rules governing medical information, was low-risk, the network's Ian Rapoport reported. In a statement to the network, his agents said Sweat "is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!" Sweat, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 260 pounds, most likely vaulted into a top 10 pick with his performance at the combine, where he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash that is a record for defensive linemen.

GOLF

Migliozzi wins in Kenya

Italy's Guido Migliozzi won the Kenya Open at Nairobi on Sunday for his first European Tour title. Making his 14th tour start, Migliozzi, 22, closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Spain's Adri Arnaus (70) and South Africans Louis De Jager (69) and Justin Harding (66). "I just kept patient toward the end, that was it. I enjoyed the last two days very much," Migliozzi said. "The pressure was a lot and I'm happy about how I'm playing under pressure." Migliozzi finished at 16-under 268. He opened with rounds of 67, 68 and 64.

BOXING

Spence defends title

Errol Spence Jr. successfully defended his IBF world welterweight title for the third time, unanimously outpointing previously undefeated challenger Mikey Garcia late Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Garcia moved up two weight classes to take on Spence and took a pounding, though he never went down. Garcia, obviously worn out, spent the later rounds blocking punches instead of throwing them. Spence improved to 25-0 after all three judges awarded him every round. One card was 120-107, and the other two were 120-108. It was the first time Spence had to go the distance in his last 12 fights. Garcia, who moved up to the 147-pound division from the 135-pound division in his attempt to become a five-division champion, lost for the first time in 40 pro fights.

SOCCER

Gonzalez replaces Steffen

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been dropped from the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Ecuador and Chile, replaced by Dallas' Jesse Gonzalez. Steffen, who started the first two matches under new U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter, played in the Crew's 1-0 victory over Dallas on Saturday night. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Steffen has a minor right knee injury. Gonzalez, 23, has trained with the U.S. team in a pair of camps but not made his debut. The Mexican-American made a one-time change of affiliation in 2017 and was on the U.S. roster for the knockout phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also was on the roster for the November 2017 exhibition at Portugal, the first game after interim coach Dave Saracan replaced Bruce Arena following the Americans' failure to qualify for the World Cup. The other goalkeepers on the U.S. roster are Sean Johnson of New York City and Ethan Horvath of Club Brugge.

Record set in Madrid

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on Sunday in Madrid set a world record for the highest attendance at a women's soccer club match, the Spanish league said. The league said that 60,739 people turned out at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to see the hosts lose 2-0 to Barcelona. Tickets for Sunday's match started at five euros, or $5.60, each, with Atletico club members being allowed to attend for free. In January, Athletic Bilbao said it set a European record when 48,121 spectators attended a Spanish cup match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. The record for any women's match was the 90,185 people who watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl. At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 people saw the United States defeat Japan 2-1 to win the gold medal.

OLYMPICS

Russians deny accusations

A Russian doping-test company denies accusations its staff gave athletes advance warning of tests. The Russian anti-doping agency has alleged that Anti-Doping Initiative's staff tipped off athletes in the sport of powerlifting about what should be no-notice tests and asked them for money. The company's CEO, Alexei Kozlov, wrote in an email that his employees "do not inform athletes about upcoming tests." He added that samples collected from the athletes are sent to a registered laboratory and that "if violations are found, the athletes will be suspended by the International Powerlifting Federation." The Russian agency, known as RUSADA, was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency last year after nearly three years on suspension over allegations it covered up for doped athletes.

