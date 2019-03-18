Police Beat

Physician, lawman hurt; man charged

A man was arrested Friday night after he injured a law enforcement officer and a CHI St. Vincent Infirmary doctor, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said they were called to a St. Vincent's emergency room after Jeremy Jermaine Williams, 32, of Little Rock set his clothes and bandage on fire while inside his room. Officers said that when Williams was moved to another room, he head-butted a deputy and, while being subdued, injured a doctor.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree battery on police, second-degree battery on a health care provider and second-degree criminal mischief.

Sleeping man's car yields drugs, gun

A man was arrested Saturday after police said they found him passed out in a vehicle with drugs in plain view, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they responded to 1610 S. Grant St. after receiving a call about a man down. Police said that when they approached the vehicle they found Jarrod Ellison, 32, of Little Rock asleep in the driver's seat with the motor running and the car in neutral. Multiple narcotics were in open view along with a digital scale in the passenger seat, the report states. Police said they found a gun in the passenger door when they searched the vehicle.

Ellison was charged with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of ecstasy with purpose to deliver, possession of Xanax with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Desk on 03/18/2019