Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Shooter fires into Little Rock man's car, injuring him

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:03 a.m. 0comments

A 20-year-old was wounded Sunday evening in Little Rock after a shooter pulled up next to his car and started firing, authorities said.

Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after the victim came into the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old told officers he was shot in the 2200 block of Bragg Street when the assailant pulled up next to him in a light blue Dodge Charger and began shooting, according to the police report.

Medical staff told police the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, the report said.

Officers found several shell casings in the area where the shooting happened.

The report didn't include a description of the suspected gunman or details about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT