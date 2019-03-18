Police: Shooter fires into Little Rock man's car, injuring him

A 20-year-old was wounded Sunday evening in Little Rock after a shooter pulled up next to his car and started firing, authorities said.
Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after the victim came into the emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds.
The 20-year-old told officers he was shot in the 2200 block of Bragg Street when the assailant pulled up next to him in a light blue Dodge Charger and began shooting, according to the police report.
Medical staff told police the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, the report said.
Officers found several shell casings in the area where the shooting happened.
The report didn't include a description of the suspected gunman or details about what led up to the shooting.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
