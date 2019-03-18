BASEBALL

Late rally not enough for UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-14, 1-2 Sun Belt) scored two runs in the eighth inning, but they were not enough to beat Louisiana-Lafayette (9-11, 2-1), which prevailed with a 4-2 victory on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Louisiana-Lafayette broke the game open with two runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Handsome Monica and Orynn Vilon. UALR's Chase Coker scored on Christian Reyes sacrifice bunt and Riley Pittman singled in Ryan Benavidez to close the gap to 4-2.

Austin Perrin (1-2) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings for Louisiana-Lafayette while Jacob Schultz pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to get his first save of the season.

Nick Perez (2-2) took the loss, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

ASU routs Troy, completes sweep

Arkansas State University defeated Troy 10-4 to complete a three-game sweep in Troy, Ala., on Sunday.

The Red Wolves (14-7, 3-0 Sun Belt) began their offensive upsurge in the first inning, when Eli Davis reached on a fielding error by Troy (9-11, 0-3), then advanced to second on an error, which scored Tipton. MacDonald added to the Red Wolves advantage when he ripped a two-run double to right center bringing Alex Howard and Eli Davis across.

Kyle MacDonald went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and a double, while Drew Tipton went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a double and three stolen bases. Howard went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and Tyler Duncan went 2 for 5.

As a team, the Red Wolves had 11 hits in the game.

Jack Jumper (2-1) pitched 4 innings in relief, allowing 1 run on 3 hits for the win.

Nicholls State scores in seventh, beats UCA

Chris Sandberg singled in Adam Tarver in the seventh inning with the go-ahead run in Nicholls State's 2-1 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Nicholls State (11-10, 3-3 Southland) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sandberg scored on a wild pitch by the Bears' Mark Moyer. The Bears (8-12, 4-2) tied the game in the sixth when Josh Ragan doubled in Jay Anderson.

Tyler Theriot (1-0) picked up the victory in 1/3 inning of work. Matthew Harrison pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to get his first save of the season.

Brad Verel (0-2) took the loss despite allowing only 1 run on 1 hit with 7 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings in relief.

Three-run sixth lifts Grambling over UAPB

Three bases-loaded walks lifted Grambling State (10-9, 7-2 SWAC) to a 4-1 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-16, 1-8) on Sunday in Grambling, La.

Ian Bailey started the sixth with a double off Peyton Burks (1-4) and moved to third on Isaiah Torres' ground-out. Drexler Macaay walked and stole second and Garrett Smith walked to load the bases. Dalton Acosta came in to relieve Burks, who walked Trevin Bolden, Nick Wheeler and Ace Felder, which scored Bailey, Macaay and Smith.

UAPB's only run came in the ninth when Brandon Simon was hit by a pitch, forcing in Jarficur Parker.

Sports on 03/18/2019