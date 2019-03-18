Supervisor at Arkansas juvenile center charged after kicking handcuffed teen, authorities say

A supervisor at a western Arkansas juvenile treatment center faces a criminal charge after he allegedly forced a handcuffed teenager to the ground by kicking him after breaking up an inmate fight Sunday evening.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested 25-year-old Caleb Davis of Huntington after responding to a fight that broke out before 6:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center.

Deputies said while trying to speak to a teen, they saw Davis kick him in the thigh to force him to the ground while he was in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said Davis is charged with third-degree battery, a misdemeanor.

A statement by the sheriff’s office said Davis identified himself as the staff supervisor on duty that night. But further details about his work at the facility weren’t immediately available.

The Department of Human Services didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Monday afternoon.

The fight started between several inmates, leading to at least one staff member being injured, the sheriff's office said. No one needed to be hospitalized, officials said.

Authorities said they charged a 16-year-old boy with battery and a 14-year-old girl who deputies allege was trying to escape from the center.

Davis was free on $1,000 bond Monday after being booked into the Sebastian County jail, the sheriff’s office said.