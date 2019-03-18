The World in Brief

Israeli manhunt on for soldier's killer

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian killed an Israeli and seriously wounded two others in a West Bank shooting and stabbing rampage Sunday before fleeing, setting off a manhunt, the Israeli military said.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said the attacker stabbed an Israeli soldier at the entrance to the Ariel settlement, southwest of the Palestinian city of Nablus, and then took his assault rifle. He then opened fire toward several passing vehicles, striking civilians.

Another car slowed to a stop, and the attacker then boarded it and sped away, firing toward soldiers along the way before escaping into a nearly Palestinian village.

The army identified the Israeli killed in the stabbing attack as soldier Gal Keidan, 19.

Conricus said Israeli troops have gathered at the entrance to the village to assist in the manhunt. He said it was unclear whether the assailant acted alone and whether he belonged to any Palestinian militant group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the chase was ongoing and he was confident Israeli forces would apprehend those behind the attack and "bring them to justice as we have in all previous cases."

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said the wounded were a 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old who were treated on the scene and found to be in serious condition before being evacuated to a hospital.

Taliban assault kills 22 Afghan troops

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An overnight Taliban assault on checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed 22 soldiers, officials said Sunday.

The officials also said that some 100 Afghan troops in western Badghis province fled their posts last week during an unrelated battle and tried to cross into neighboring Turkmenistan. Mohammad Naser Nazari, a provincial council member in Badghis, said the soldiers weren't allowed to cross the border and their fate remains unknown.

The two battles mark the latest setbacks for the country's battered security forces that have come under daily attack and suffered staggering casualties in recent years. The attacks have continued even as the Taliban have been holding direct negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 17-year war.

Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, head of provincial council in the northern Faryab province, said the insurgents launched the attack late Saturday against checkpoints manned by police and pro-government militias in Qaisar district, setting off a fierce gunbattle that lasted into Sunday morning. The army sent in reinforcements, who were among those killed.

He said another 20 Afghan troops were wounded in the attack.

In a separate development on Sunday, an Islamic State affiliate claimed the killing of a local TV journalist in the eastern Khost province. The group did not say why it targeted Sultan Mahmoud Khirkhowa, a reporter with the local Zhman TV and radio, who was killed Friday when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle. Another Afghan reporter was wounded in a targeted bombing last week in southern Helmand province.

Attack on teen called terrorism in U.K.

LONDON -- British police say a stabbing west of London in which a man attacked a teenager with a baseball bat and knife while yelling racial slurs is being treated as a terrorist incident "inspired by the far-right."

A 50-year-old man from the village of Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport, was arrested Saturday on a charge of attempted murder and for racially aggravated public order offenses. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Neil Basu, head of counter-terrorism policing, said Sunday that while the investigation was just beginning, the incident had "hallmarks of a terror event." He added that "police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology."

No further details were immediately available.

U.N. condemns Gaza protest crackdown

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- The U.N. Mideast envoy has condemned Gaza's Hamas rulers for violently cracking down on popular protests over the past few days.

Nickolay Mladenov said Sunday that he was especially alarmed by the "brutal beating" of journalists and human-rights workers.

Tahseen Astal, a member of the Gaza Journalists' Syndicate, said Hamas forces had assaulted dozens of local Palestinian journalists and that four were hospitalized for their injuries. He said that police raided journalists' homes after their posts on social media and that seven remained in custody.

Driven by Hamas tax increases and the desperation of living under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, hundreds of Palestinians have rallied under the slogan "We want to live" to protest the rising cost of living in the enclave. Videos have circulated online showing Hamas officials forcibly dispersing demonstrations.

Photo by AP/HENG SINITH

Buddhist monks line up to receive offerings from devotees Sunday during a merit-making ceremony in Krang Angkrong village outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The ceremony was held ahead of Cambodia’s New Year’s celebration next month.

