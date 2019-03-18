Sections
Washington County marriage licenses

by -- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m. 0comments

March 7

Alejandro Juarez, 25, and Brenda Vargas-Serrano, 23, both of Springdale

Ignacio Mora Albarran, 24, and Linette Mendoza, 18, both of Fayetteville

Robert Joe Santizo, 36, and Jamie LeAnn Lynette Farmer, 36, both of Lincoln

Benjamin Keith Winn, 23, Fayetteville, and Allison Nicole Haley, 22, Siloam Springs

March 8

Oscar Manuel Cartagena Mojica, 37, and Ana Adilia Flores Mancia, 33, both of Springdale

Randy Eugene Clem, 28, and Sarah Louise Stanley, 28, both of Elkins

Kyle Andrew Coon, 34, and Rachel Ann Mendenhall, 34, both of Fayetteville

Samsun Athis Douangdara, 37, and Moukdavanh Sayvongsa, 31, both of Springdale

Adam Lavon Knudson, 32, Wichita, Kan., and Megan Brooke Tidwell, 28, Fayetteville

Steven Edward Rowe, 28, and Christian Michael Zito, 23, both of Prairie Grove

Josue Ruiz Rodriguez, 22, Springdale, and Ivonne Torres-Garcia, 22, Rogers

March 11

Joshua Warren Baxter, 31, and Christina Leilani Baxter, 47, both of Fayetteville

Oswaldo Enrique Benites Rios, 37, and Elizabeth Cervantes, 29, both of Springdale

Ryan Jay Fortner, 27, and Kristin Lea Ann Nelson, 29, both of Westville, Okla.

Dustin Paul Loghry, 33, and Ashley Louise Kimbel, 33, both of Huntsville

Khalid Nazeer, 53, and Monia Riahi, 51, both of Fayetteville

Charles Alexander Patton, 34, and Andrea Rae Frost, 40, both of Cane Hill

March 12

Jacob Archer Barrows, 24, and Caitlin Rose Chandler, 29, both of Springdale

Matthew James Boggeln, 20, Pearl City, Hawaii, and Christina Maechelle Gregory, 19, Fayetteville

Matthew Steven Carney, 28, and Teighlor Jordan Williams, 26, both of Farmington

Perry Gene Cottingham, 59, Greenwood, and Edward Albert Hines II, 58, Pocola, Okla.

Glen Lawrence Davis, 27, Madison, Wis., and Amanda JoAnn Santiago, 36, Sapulpa, Okla.

Mario Ernesto Gomez Gomez, 30, and Ana Alisia Landaverde, 26, both of Springdale

Nicholas Bronson Lee, 29, and Erica Noel Grinder, 27, both of Springdale

Page Lee Pitts, 27, West Fork, and Stefany Ann Litterell, 32, Fayetteville

Victor Antonio Sanabria Sanabria, 31, and Glendy Marisela Arriola Barrientos, 29, both of Rogers

Joseph Sigmund Zodrow, 28, and Rebecca Lindsay Moffett, 23, both of Fayetteville

March 13

Elliott Brice Burton, 22, and Alexandria Elizabeth Ivy, 22, both of West Fork

Aaron Mark Colley, 27, and Anna Nicole Hope, 24, both of Fayetteville

Erick Benjamin Sanchez Gonzalez, 27, and Jessica Esteffany Moran, 28, both of Springdale

NW News on 03/18/2019

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

