Washington County marriage licenses

March 7
Alejandro Juarez, 25, and Brenda Vargas-Serrano, 23, both of Springdale
Ignacio Mora Albarran, 24, and Linette Mendoza, 18, both of Fayetteville
Robert Joe Santizo, 36, and Jamie LeAnn Lynette Farmer, 36, both of Lincoln
Benjamin Keith Winn, 23, Fayetteville, and Allison Nicole Haley, 22, Siloam Springs
March 8
Oscar Manuel Cartagena Mojica, 37, and Ana Adilia Flores Mancia, 33, both of Springdale
Randy Eugene Clem, 28, and Sarah Louise Stanley, 28, both of Elkins
Kyle Andrew Coon, 34, and Rachel Ann Mendenhall, 34, both of Fayetteville
Samsun Athis Douangdara, 37, and Moukdavanh Sayvongsa, 31, both of Springdale
Adam Lavon Knudson, 32, Wichita, Kan., and Megan Brooke Tidwell, 28, Fayetteville
Steven Edward Rowe, 28, and Christian Michael Zito, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Josue Ruiz Rodriguez, 22, Springdale, and Ivonne Torres-Garcia, 22, Rogers
March 11
Joshua Warren Baxter, 31, and Christina Leilani Baxter, 47, both of Fayetteville
Oswaldo Enrique Benites Rios, 37, and Elizabeth Cervantes, 29, both of Springdale
Ryan Jay Fortner, 27, and Kristin Lea Ann Nelson, 29, both of Westville, Okla.
Dustin Paul Loghry, 33, and Ashley Louise Kimbel, 33, both of Huntsville
Khalid Nazeer, 53, and Monia Riahi, 51, both of Fayetteville
Charles Alexander Patton, 34, and Andrea Rae Frost, 40, both of Cane Hill
March 12
Jacob Archer Barrows, 24, and Caitlin Rose Chandler, 29, both of Springdale
Matthew James Boggeln, 20, Pearl City, Hawaii, and Christina Maechelle Gregory, 19, Fayetteville
Matthew Steven Carney, 28, and Teighlor Jordan Williams, 26, both of Farmington
Perry Gene Cottingham, 59, Greenwood, and Edward Albert Hines II, 58, Pocola, Okla.
Glen Lawrence Davis, 27, Madison, Wis., and Amanda JoAnn Santiago, 36, Sapulpa, Okla.
Mario Ernesto Gomez Gomez, 30, and Ana Alisia Landaverde, 26, both of Springdale
Nicholas Bronson Lee, 29, and Erica Noel Grinder, 27, both of Springdale
Page Lee Pitts, 27, West Fork, and Stefany Ann Litterell, 32, Fayetteville
Victor Antonio Sanabria Sanabria, 31, and Glendy Marisela Arriola Barrientos, 29, both of Rogers
Joseph Sigmund Zodrow, 28, and Rebecca Lindsay Moffett, 23, both of Fayetteville
March 13
Elliott Brice Burton, 22, and Alexandria Elizabeth Ivy, 22, both of West Fork
Aaron Mark Colley, 27, and Anna Nicole Hope, 24, both of Fayetteville
Erick Benjamin Sanchez Gonzalez, 27, and Jessica Esteffany Moran, 28, both of Springdale
