2 Arkansas officers cleared in fatal police shooting of homicide suspect

No charges will be filed against two northeast Arkansas officers who fatally shot a man suspected in a recent homicide, the prosecutor for the area said on Tuesday.

Jonesboro Police Department officers Bryan Bailey and Christopher Jefferson have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection to the shooting of 47-year-old Rodney Fisher, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release.

Bailey and Jefferson encountered Fisher on March 7 near Curtview and Race streets while investigating a drug complaint.

“The officers had earlier been advised by department memo circulated within the patrol division that Fisher was armed and dangerous, and Fisher had made threats against law enforcement officers,” Ellington said. “They were told that Fisher had said that he would not go back to prison because he would not be taken alive.”

Police said Fisher pulled a handgun on the officers at some point before he was shot.

“When Fisher saw officer Bailey, he pulled out a pistol with his right hand and waived it around,” Ellington said. “As the second officer came into Fisher’s view, [Fisher] began turning the handgun in an upward position. At that point, officer Jefferson fired his weapon at Fisher, as did officer Bailey."

Officials said Fisher was hit in the chest and leg and later died at a local hospital.

Fisher was wanted in connection with the death of 44-year-old David Marshall, who police found in a Jonesboro apartment on Feb. 25 with apparent gunshot wounds.