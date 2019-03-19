Sections
2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of airman at downtown North Little Rock gas station

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:56 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Harris Jr. and Drequan Robinson - Photo by North Little Rock Police Department

Police in Arkansas have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a military serviceman who'd tried to stop an armed robbery at a gas station.

North Little Rock police say officers arrested 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr. and 18-year-old Drequan Robinson on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated robbery for the Friday night killing of 23-year-old Shawn Mckeough Jr.

Authorities say Mckeough was originally from Westbrook, Maine, and was a senior airman stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Police say investigators believe Robinson was one of the armed suspects who entered the gas station and that Harris was a passenger in a getaway vehicle. Police say a third suspect seen on surveillance footage has not yet been arrested.

